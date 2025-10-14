Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev's reunion ahead of the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh has captured the attention of tennis fans. Given the drama caused by Zverev's controversial comments about Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, fans were entertained by the seemingly &quot;awkward&quot; interaction between the duo.Zverev landed in hot water when he echoed Roger Federer's sentiments about organizers deliberately slowing down the court speeds &quot;because obviously they want Sinner and Alcaraz to do well every tournament.&quot; The German then crashed out of the Shanghai Masters with a shock loss to Arthur Rinderknech in Sinner and Alcaraz's absence, leading to him being ridiculed by fans.Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev recently arrived in Riyadh for the Six Kings Slam and were spotted having a conversation during practice, with the World No. 2 inquiring about Zverev's loss at the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.&quot;And you lost against who?&quot; Sinner asked.&quot;Rinderknech,&quot; the German replied.Fans were amused by Sinner's perceived &quot;condescending tone&quot; for Zverev after the German's favoritism claims.&quot;I love his condescending tone,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Should have also asked were the courts slowed down for rinderknech?&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;He knows what he is doing, that boy 🤣,&quot; said another.Other fans highlighted the physical space between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev and joked about them &quot;social distancing.&quot;&quot;Not them social distancing lmaoo,&quot; one fan posted.&quot;Are they sitting there waiting on the courts to be slowed down?&quot; another fan quipped.&quot;You can tell it’s awkward omg haha,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Well this must be awkward,&quot; said yet another.Jannik Sinner set to lock horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas at Six Kings Slam; Alexander Zverev to face Taylor FritzAlexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have been seeded at the Six Kings Slam, allowing them direct entry into the semifinals of the exhibition event. Meanwhile, defending champion Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will have to compete in the quarterfinals to progress in the tournament.Sinner will lock horns with Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening match in Riyadh. Tsitsipas enjoys a 6-3 lead in his head-to-head record against the World No. 2, including a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win in their most recent meeting at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. The winner of their blockbuster encounter will face Djokovic in the semifinals.On the other hand, Zverev will have to triumph over Taylor Fritz to set up a showdown with Alcaraz. The German will have a difficult task ahead of him, as he trails 5-9 in their head-to-head and has lost all six of his latest encounters with Fritz.