"Love of my life" - Naomi Osaka moves on from US Open heartbreak with $175,490 luxury ride as Japanese enjoys quality time

Naomi Osaka moved past her 2025 US Open heartbreak by taking her brand new 2018 Nissan GT-R for a spin. She was thrilled at experiencing the $175,490 luxury ride's (as per nissannews.com) speed and power as she stepped on the gas on a freeway.

Ad

Despite her semifinal loss to Amanda Anisimova, Osaka had several reasons to celebrate. It is the deepest run the 4-time Grand Slam champion has made in a Major since her return from a maternity break in 2024. She is also back in the Top 20 for the first time since 2022.

Osaka shared a short clip on her Instagram story that was shot from inside the car. The speed of her set of wheels was on display in the clip as it zoomed past other cars. It's power was also apparent by the sound of it's engine in the background.

Ad

Trending

"Dreams do come true," Osaka captioned the clip.

Another picture showed the car's logo:

"Love of my life," she captioned the image.

Screengrab from Naomi Osaka's Instagram @naomiosaka

Osaka became Nissan's global brand ambassador after she won her first Grand Slam title at the 2018 US Open. Her other endorsements include Tag Heuer and MasterCard.

Ad

Naomi Osaka kicks-off new Nike dance video with star women athletes from other sports

Naomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open. Image: Getty

Naomi Osaka kicked off a fun Nike dance video along with other women star athletes including Megan Rapinoe, 2-time Olympic medalist Laurie Hernandez, and WNBA player Sue Bird.

Ad

Osaka shared a short video with the athletes all styled and showing off their dance moves. The camera placed in the center turned to focus on one after the other accomplished women gathered in a circle. Osaka lightheartedly captioned it:

"It's the way I forced everyone to do this with me 😭😂"

Screengrab from Naomi Osaka's Instagram @naomiosaka

The clip opened with Osaka high kicking in the frame with a bouquet of flowers in the backdrop. She wore all black Nike tracks from her signature line with the brand.

Ad

Nike has been Osaka's clothing sponsor since 2019. She debuted her line with her own signature logo with them in 2020 and the partnership continues to date. Her sneaker line with the sportwear giant includes the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo and the Nike GP Challenge 1.

Osaka's design collaborations with Nike has strong Japenese influences and feature Japanese designers including Yoon Ahn who styled the former World No. 1 for the 2024 US Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline