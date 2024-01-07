Tennis fans fondly revisited Novak Djokovic's iconic celebration following his victory over Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon Championships final.

Djokovic and Federer played out one of the most legendary matches of all time at SW19 in 2019. The Serb narrowly edged past Federer 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 after a four-hour and 57-minute long battle to clinch his fifth title at the grasscourt Major.

With the audience heavily favoring Federer, Djokovic was not only competing against the 20-time Grand Slam champion but also a hostile and partisan crowd. Despite this challenge, the Serb won the match and, in his customary fashion, plucked a few blades of grass from the court and ate them.

As the crowd applauded his triumph, the World No. 1 acknowledged them with a nod and a satisfied smirk, seemingly relishing his win.

Expand Tweet

In a conversation about the most "aura" a tennis player has ever had, Novak Djokovic's celebration stood out as a popular pick.

"What is the most aura a tennis player has ever had? For me, it was Novak Djokovic post-Wimbledon final 2019 when he walked out to receive applause from a crowd that had been against him all match and just smirked while eating some Centre Court grass," a user posted.

Expand Tweet

One fan expressed their delight at the Serb's celebration, believing that he gave the crowd what they deserved. The fan also highlighted the 36-year-old's uniqueness compared to his arch-rivals, Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"I absolutely love it when he gives back what the crowd deserves and love it even more when they cry about it later...usually with the rather worn out, old narrative of Fedal would never.......they are damn right that Novak will never be Fedal...Novak will be unique Novak!" the fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Another fan characterized it as a "defiant" celebration, suggesting that it stemmed from the World No. 1's desire to send a clear message to the audience.

"It was so defiant. Like usually after 5 sets in a GS final and winning be down match points you would be emotional/on the ground in tears but it’s like he wanted to look them in their face and tell them better luck next time," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic on Wimbledon 2019 final: "Roger Federer was far better player in every aspect but I won the match"

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2019

Novak Djokovic put his impressive resilience on display during the 2019 Wimbledon Championships final, saving two championship points on Roger Federer's serve in the closely contested fifth set.

In a recent interview, the Serb asserted that he outperformed his opponent mentally in the 2019 Wimbledon final.

"That happened in 2019 when I played finals of Wimbledon that, that marathon match, epic match with Roger," the 36-year-old said.

Although the 24-time Grand Slam champion acknowledged Federer's overall superior performance statistically, he attributed his victory to his ability to excel during the crucial moments of the match.

"The sets that I won were all won in tie breaks, seven-six, seven-six, 13-12. And overall, if you see stats, he was far better player in every aspect. But I won the match," he said.

"And so that actually tells you that you can still win if you pick and choose in which moments of the match you're peaking, and you're playing your best when it matters," he added.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins