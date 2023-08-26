Tennis fans approved of Holger Rune’s seeming dig at the US Open after the tournament allotted him a side court for his opening match.

Holger Rune is the fourth seed at the US Open, with champions Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev occupying the first three spots. Having reached a career-high ranking of World No. 4 just earlier this week, the New York Major marks Rune’s first Grand Slam event where he is among the Top-4 seeds.

It is worth noting that while tennis fans would expect the fourth seed on one of Arthur Ashe Stadium (23,711 seats), Louis Armstrong Stadium (14,061 seats), Grandstand (8,125 seats) or Court 17 (2,800 seats), which are the four largest courts in Flushing Meadows, Holger Rune has been allotted Court 5 for his opening match.

Rune will kick off his campaign on Monday, August 28. He will take on Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena, and the match will be a part of the morning session.

The World No. 4 shared the details of his opener with his fans and followers on social media. While informing, Holger Rune seemingly took a sly dig at the organizers for placing him on a side court despite his Top-4 ranking. He hilariously provided the fans a sitemap, so as to put things into perspective.

“Usopen site map. In case you can find court 5, this is where I play my first match Monday followed by 11:00 @usopen #seeyou #lovemyfans #loveyoursupport,” he said, displaying equanimity.

Rune’s hilarious take earned the approval of tennis fans.

“Drag them, King! A 4th seed should be on Ashe,” one fan said.

Many fans expressed their disappointment about the US Open seemingly snubbing the Paris Masters champion.

“Idk how they dont give u at least armstrong let alone ashe since ur the 4 seed but im not the one making the decisions. see u at court 5 monday! allez holger,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Holger Rune has yet to make the second week of the US Open

Rune at the 2022 US Open

Holger Rune has reached the second week at each of the other three Grand Slams but not at the US Open.

At the Australian Open, the World No. 4 made his fourth-round debut this season. He has also been the quarterfinalist at the French Open twice -- in 2022 and 2023. This year, Holger Rune featured in the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Championships as well.

However, the Dane has yet to make it past the third round of the US Open. He made his tournament debut in 2021, where he crashed out in the opening round against Novak Djokovic. In 2022, Rune was defeated by Cameron Norrie in the third round.

The 20-year-old will now look to take advantage of his Top-4 seeding this time around, as he aims for his maiden Grand Slam title in New York.