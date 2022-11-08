"Luckily me and Novak Djokovic didn't dance" - Petra Kvitova reflects on Wimbledon wins

Recalling her two Wimbledon wins in a recent interview with Flashscore, Petra Kvitova discovered a common thread — Novak Djokovic, the player who stood next to her at the Championships Ball on both occasions,

Responding to a question about Djokovic's dancing skills (the two singles Wimbledon champions, at one point, opened the dance at the gala event), Kvitova joked that "luckily" she did not have to dance with Djokovic — saying that "dancing and me is a bad combination." Kvitova also recalled Djokovic being late for the ball, saying it was probably because he had just finished his singles final a few hours prior.

"Both times I won Wimbledon, Djokovic won it," Petra Kvitova said. "Luckily we didn't dance (laughs). It worked out very well for me because dancing and me is a bad combination."

"You'll probably never see me in Dancing with the Stars," she continued. "Otherwise, Novak has always been very nice, but because it's on a Sunday when they play, he was late. There was always a wait for him, and it was so fast. But luckily we didn't dance, that tradition was abandoned earlier."

"I honestly don't remember much because it was a huge shock" - Petra Kvitova on her first Wimbledon win

Petra Kvitova won the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

On being asked about the experience of walking through the corridors of the All England Club after winning the Championships, Petra Kvitova said she does not remember her first experience very well since it came as a "huge shock." The two-time winner did, however, fondly remember fellow Czech players Martina Navratilova and Jana Novotna congratulating her in those very corridors.

"I honestly don't remember much because it was a huge shock," Kvitova recalled in the interview with Flashscore. "The first time I won, I didn't know what was going on at all. After that ceremony, you walk around the whole Centre Court and the trophy is shown to people in the audience as well. Then you leave the court and go around a board where you take a picture with your own name."

"This is followed by the members' corridor, which apparently only club members are allowed to enter," she continued. "I remember this one very well, because right at the beginning of it were Martina Navratilova and Jana Novotna, who congratulated me on the title. That was very nice. Then you go to the balcony where the trophy is shown."

