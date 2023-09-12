"Lunch with the girls" - Martina Navratilova goes on a date with wife Julia Lemigova and her daughter Emma

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova recently went on a family lunch date with her wife and daughter.

Miss USSR 1990 Julia Lemigova took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her luncheon with ‘the girls’. Her Instagram story featured her wife Martina Navratilova, daughter Emma, and adorable pet Lulu.

"Lunch with the girls @emma_lemigova @martinanavratilova," Lemigova captioned her post.

The couple have been sharing a loving relationship for over 12 years now. They started dating in 2006 which was followed by a wedding in 2014.

Since then the former World No. 1 has taken on the parental role of Lemigova’s daughters, Victoria and Emma, from her previous relationship.

Julia Lemigova supported Martina Navratilova in her victorious second battle against cancer. The Real Housewives of Miami star posted on social media to announce the news.

"Cancer-free, finally! After a long road, our champion has won her battle against not one, but two cancers. Thank you to everyone who has sent words of love and support our way. It means the world," her Instagram caption read.

"Making history time and time again" - Marina Navratilova congratulates Novak Djokovic on 2023 US Open victory

Martina Navratilova recently lauded Novak Djokovic upon winning the 2023 US Open, his 24th Grand Slam title.

The Serb defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3, on September 10, becoming the first player to claim 24 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era.

The 36-year-old earned appreciation from tennis legends like Navratilova. She took to social media to congratulate Djokovic on his record-breaking 24th Major win.

"Huge congratulations to @DjokerNole for #24- making history time and time again!!! Bravo!" Navratilova posted on X.

Martina Navratilova also shared her opinion saying Djokovic’s consistency level will “not be surpassed” before his triumph.

“He wants to improve, still wants to achieve more and the consistency that he brings to the sport will not be surpassed. That’s how he plays the game as well – very, very consistent. Novak has perfected peaking at the right time.” she said to Sky Sports after Djokovic defeated Shelton to reach the final.

Navratilova went on to say the World No.1 is aware of what works for him and knows what’s coming for him, mentally and emotionally.

“He knows exactly what works for him, what he needs to do. His game is so solid, technique is so solid. He plays his way into form during the tournament. Physically and emotionally he knows exactly how to manage himself. Novak’s been here so many times that emotionally he knows what’s coming, mentally he knows what’s coming, it’s just a matter of staying injury free and the game will be there. He has the perfect formula," Navratilova added.

