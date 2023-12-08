"Made a mistake" - Denis Shapovalov's fiance Mirjam Bjorklund on gifting the Canadian a PS5

Denis Shapovalov’s fiance Mirjam Bjorklund recently joked about her 'mistake' of giving Canadian a PlayStation 5 as an early Christmas gift.

Shapovalov and Bjorklund are both professional tennis players who have been dating since 2019. They announced their engagement in July 2023, with a series of black-and-white proposal photos on Instagram. The couple has been supportive of each other’s careers, often traveling together and cheering for each other at tournaments.

Bjorklund posted a clip on her Instagram story on Thursday, December 7, where Shapovalov can be seen sitting on a couch and playing his PS5, while she records him being thoroughly immersed in the game. She slowly pans the camera to Shapovalov’s face, after which they both share a giggle.

"Made the mistake to get him a PS5 as an early Christmas gift," Bjorklund wrote.

Mirjam Bjorklund on Instagram

The couple recently shared throwback pictures from their idyllic trip in the Maldives. They stayed at the luxurious COMO Maalifushi resort, where they reveled in stunning turquoise waters, pristine white sand beaches, and lush tropical surroundings.

The couple documented their stay at the resort on their Instagram accounts, where they can be seen discovering the place and having fun in the sun, sea, and beaches. The Swede shared a bunch of pictures on November 17.

"@comomaalifushi You were incredible!!✨🤍 #throwback," Bjorklund wrote.

Joining his fiance in sharing memories of their Maldivian paradise, Denis Shapovalov also posted breathtaking pictures on his Instagram account.

"This place is unreal," Shapovalov wrote.

No matches for Denis Shapovalov after the 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to knee injury

Denis Shapovalov at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Denis Shapovalov's 2023 season was riddled with disappointment. He didn't capture a single title this year and only managed a single quarterfinal appearance. Early exits plagued his tournament results, leading to a plummeting ranking that now sits at No. 109 (as of December 8, 2023).

Shapovalov's season began with a promising quarterfinal showing at the Adelaide International 1. He lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets before a five-set loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the third round of the Australian Open. However, the momentum quickly faded, as he suffered early defeats in subsequent tournaments on hard courts.

The Canadian's hopes of a turnaround at Roland Garros were dashed in the third round when he faced former World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, falling in straight sets. A knee injury sidelined the Canadian since the Wimbledon Championships, where he reached the fourth round before being edged out by Roman Safiullin in four sets.

Shapovalov, who is a former World No. 10, has since missed the Citi Open, the Canadian Open, and the US Open due to injury.