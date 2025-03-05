Madison Keys & husband Bjorn make priority clear: No proper place for Australian Open trophy yet, but kitchen packed with coffee gadgets

WTA star Madison Keys recently opened up about her intense love for coffee. The American explained how she and her husband Bjorn Fratangelo regularly start their day by sipping a cup of coffee together. Referring to her recent victory at the Australian Open, the WTA star also talked about the cheeky struggles of placing the trophy at home.

Keys won her first Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open (AO). She defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in a thrilling final. This victory came seven years after her first major final at the 2017 US Open. The 29-year-old stopped Sabalenka from winning a third straight title in Melbourne and became the first player since Serena Williams in 2005 to beat the world’s top two players at AO.

Ready to step back on the courts after taking a month-long break, Keys is now gearing up for the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells. During the pre-event press conference, the American talked about how coffee plays a key role in her and Fratangelo's regular life.

My husband and I are of avid coffee drinkers, and it kind of, when we're at home, it's definitely just kind of our routine to start the day. I always really enjoy it, especially on a weekend when I'm not rushing out of the house to go to practice to actually kind of go through the steps and enjoy it," she said.

She also gave a verbal tour of her kitchen, mentioning they have almost all the necessary equipment to brew coffee in all the possible ways.

"But, no, we have basically every way of brewing coffee, so we could open a small coffee shop out of our kitchen. We have the pour-over, the Hario pour-over, we have multiple Moka pots, we have French press. We've got it all. If you're ever in the area and you need a cup of coffee, you can come to our house," she added.

While her place is packed with beverage equipment, the Australian Open trophy she recently won, still hasn't found an appropriate space to be placed.

"It's very large, so it's currently just sitting in our guest bedroom until we have a proper space for it (smiling)," the 30-year-old added.

Keys is set to begin her Indian Wells campaign on March 7. Her first-round opponent will be a qualifier.

Madison Keys optimistic about US WTA stars achieving big this season

Madison Keys at the BNP Paribas Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Madison Keys recently expressed optimism over the possibility of American women scoring big this season. Besides showing faith in herself, she mentioned how many of her compatriots also carry immense potential.

During the pre-Indian Wells press conference, the WTA star expressed a firm belief in young talent emerging from the US. She also mentioned how it won't be surprising if more American women bring glory to their nation with more titles.

"I think that the U.S. women have pretty consistently done really well. I'm really excited. I think not only are there the names that everyone obviously knows and are a little bit more established, but there's also a ton of up-and-comers that are doing really, really well. I would not be surprised if you saw some really great results from the U.S. women," she said.

After her commendable performance in Melbourne, Keys became the oldest first-time women's singles major champion since the 33-year-old Flavia Pennetta in 2015.

