Madison Keys' husband Bjorn sends hilarious message to fan collecting his player trading card

Madison Keys' husband Bjorn Fratangelo shared his light-hearted reaction to a fan who had his player trading card. The former player and current coach of Keys, guided the American tennis star to her first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2025 Australian Open.

Keys last competed in the 2025 US Open in the women's singles and mixed doubles championships with Frances Tiafoe. She concluded her women's singles and mixed doubles championships run with first-round losses.

Her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, became the second player from America to win the junior men's singles title at the French Open, following in the footsteps John McEnroe. The pair began dating in 2017 and got married in November 2024. Fratangelo has been coaching Keys since 2023.

Through a recent Instagram story, Fratangelo expressed his heartfelt message to a fan who collected his player trading card. He shared:

"Better if you follow my coaching career at this point 🤪"

Screenshot of Bjorn Fratangelo's Instagram story | Source: IG/bjornfrat

Madison Keys' coach and husband is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and became a professional tennis player in 2012. In his career, he won ATP Challenger titles and minor titles before retiring in 2023 after sustaining a foot injury. At the 2021 US Open, the couple also played in the mixed doubles championships.

Bjorn Fratangelo reflects on his coaching relationship with Madison Keys

Madison Keys and Bjorn Fratangelo at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Bjorn Fratangelo also gave an insight into how their on-court coaching relationship began after they started having conversations regarding the sport.

"I think it kind of started when we kind of had a little more tennis dialogue in our relationship. She was just bouncing ideas off of me and stuff. It was the first time I was giving input back. Then it just came to a point where we started and decided that I was going to be with her full time," he mentioned via ATP Tour's official site.

He continued,

"I think she's nowhere near her full potential. Sharpening the axe can get you far, but sometimes you need new tools. That's what I've tried to bring to the table. And I think she's done an unbelievable job at being receptive and taking that on."

Before Fratangelo joined Keys' coaching staff, she was coached by former Spanish player Georgi Rumenov Payakov. Over the course of her career, Keys has clinched 10 WTA career singles titles.

