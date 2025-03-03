Madison Keys reacts to Jessica Pegula & Emma Navarro winning ATX Open and Merida Open just hours apart

Madison Keys reacted to Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro winning the 2025 ATX Open and Merida Open, respectively, just hours apart from each other. Pegula claimed her seventh WTA Tour title in Austin, while Navarro secured her second in Merida

Ad

Pegula was the top seed at the WTA 250 hardcourt tournament in Austin and began her campaign by facing Arantxa Rus in the first round. After Rus retired due to a left leg injury with Pegula leading 6-3, 3-2, the World No. 4 advanced to the second round.

The American then triumphed over Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-1, 6-3 in the second round and the overcame Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-2 and Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to advance to the final. At the championship match, Pegula defeated compatriot McCartney Kessler 7–5, 6–2, to win the the 2025 ATX Open.

Ad

Trending

The ATX Open's official social media accounts shared photos of Jessica Pegula with her trophy following her win.

"Championship .jpegs of JPeg ❤️ ," the ATX Open captioned their Instagram post.

Ad

Meanwhile, Emma Navarro was the top seed at the 2025 Merida Open and she defeated qualifier Petra Martic 6-1, 6-2 in her opening match and then triumphed over wild card Zeynep Sonmez 6-4, 6-2 and Elina Avanesyan 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively. In the final, Navarro defeated Emiliana Arango 6–0, 6–0 to win the 2025 Merida Open, her first WTA 500 title of her career.

"Magical in Merida 🪄 🏆 Presenting your 2025 #MeridaOpenAKRON CHAMPION, @emma_navarro48," the WTA captioned their Instagram post.

Ad

Ad

Reacting to Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro winning the 2025 ATX Open and the Merida Open, Madison Keys took to social media to applaud her compatriots on their impressive victories.

"👏🏽 👏🏽 @jpegula," Keys captioned her Instagram story.

"👏🏽 🏆 @emma_navarro48," Keys added.

Scree grab of Madison Keys' Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram]

Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro & Madison Keys will next compete at Indian Wells

Jessica Pegula at BNP Paribas Open 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Madison Keys will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Besides them, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina among others will also compete at the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in California.

Ad

In 2024, Pegula was seeded fifth at the tournament and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She lost to Anna Blinkova in her opening match.

In addition to her singles matches, Jessica Pegula also competed in the doubles event at Indian Wells last year alongside Coco Gauff. The duo, seeded fifth, managed to defeat the American wild card pair of Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, as well as the pair of Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk in the first and second rounds, respectively. However, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the pair of Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara.

Ad

On the other hand, Emma Navarro was seeded 23rd at the 2024 Indian Wells Open. She defeated players like Lesia Tsurenko, 16th seed Elina Svitolina, and second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively before being eliminated by ninth seed and the eventual runner-up, Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys was seeded 18th at the Indian Wells Open last year. She defeated compatriot Hailey Baptiste in her opening match before falling to Yulia Putintseva in the third round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback