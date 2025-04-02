Madison Keys reveals her most special moment from Charleston wedding with husband Bjorn Fratangelo

Madison Keys opened up about the most special moment from her wedding with husband Bjorn Fratangelo in Charleston. The American tennis star is competing at the Charleston Open and emerged triumphant in her campaign opener.

Second seed Keys took on compatriot Caroline Dolehide in the second round on Tuesday, April 1, after receiving a bye in the first round. Dolehide, meanwhile, got the better of Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-1 in the first round.

The Australian Open champion, who comes to Charleston off the back of a disappointing Miami outing, began her clay season in fine fashion, registering a 6-3, 7-6 win. After the match, she was interviewed by the Tennis Channel, where she relived her wedding, which took place in Charleston in November 2024.

Keys was asked about the most special thing that she still remembered from her wedding day, and the 30-year-old said:

"I think my favorite thing was just after we got married, and we were sitting, and everyone was sitting, waiting for dinner. You kind of look around, and you see all of your friends and all of your family from every single part of your life in one place for the first time ever.

"And it's just a really cool moment to just see every single person that you care about and that you love just in one place, and knowing that you're going to be able to dance and have a great time with all of them," Madison Keys added.

Late in November, during the offseason in 2024, Keys got married to her longtime partner and ATP player, Fratangelo. Several WTA stars attended the wedding, including Jessica Pegula, Sloane Stephens, Taylor Townsend, and Jennifer Brady.

Madison Keys reveals why she chose Charleston as the venue for her wedding with Bjorn Fratangelo

Madison Keys at the Credit One Charleston Open - Source: Getty

In the same interview with the Tennis Channel, Madison Keys was asked why she chose Charleston as the venue for her wedding. Neither the American WTA star nor her husband belongs to the city, but Keys wanted to give her family and friends a trip to remember.

"Well, I'm from the Midwest, and Bjorn is from Pittsburgh. And with the tennis schedule being the way that it is, November is not amazing in either of those places. So I really wanted to be somewhere where it was nice and the weather was great," Keys said.

"And a lot of our friends and family haven't been here, so we kind of wanted everyone to be able to make a trip out of it and have a really great weekend in Charleston. And also, the food," she added.

Fratangelo has been coaching Keys since her French Open exit in 2023. He also helped her clinch her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January 2025.

Madison Keys is competing for her third title this season in Charleston. She will next take on the winner of the match between Catherine McNally and 14th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

