Madison Keys reveals "teary" details of emotional phone call to her mother after winning Australian Open

Australian Open champion Madison Keys recently disclosed the conversation she had shared with her mother following her triumph in Melbourne. The American stated that while her mother expressed great pride in her, she was initially so spellbound by her daughter's achievement that she was at "a loss for words".

Keys went on a giant-killing run in Melbourne after bagging her ninth career title at the Adelaide International. The 30-year-old beat Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina to take home her first-ever Grand Slam title. A few weeks later, she made her top-5 debut in the WTA rankings, having been ranked 19th at the beginning of the 2025 season.

Madison Keys recently made an appearance on Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs' "The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast", where she was asked by the Aussie about the "first phone call" she made following her Melbourne triumph. In her response, the American revealed that she had dialed her mother Christine's number after the trophy ceremony.

By Keys' account, she had an emotional yet hilarious conversation with her mother, shed happy tears.

"Honestly, it was funny. [She was] at a loss for words, followed by tears, followed by, 'I'm so proud of you, you could do it!'" Madison Keys told Rennae Stubbs after being asked about her mother's reaction to her Australian Open triumph (21:34). "I mean, just, it was funny then. And I was like, 'I am my mother's child.'"

During the interaction with Stubbs, the World No. 5 also disclosed her long-time agent Max Eisenbud's reaction to her Major triumph in Melbourne.

"He was like, 'You can't call me, I'm still weeping'" - Madison Keys on her agent's reaction to Australian Open triumph

Madison Keys thanks the Melbourne crowd after 1st Major title | Image Source: Getty

Madison Keys has been with IMG's Max Eisenbud for nearly a decade now. Eisenbud has had star clients such as Maria Sharapova, Iga Swiatek, and Emma Raducanu on his roster, but that doesn't mean he isn't emotionally connected with the American.

The 30-year-old American disclosed to former player-turned-analyst Stubbs that her agent was deeply moved by her Australian Open title victory, so much so that he couldn't stop crying in the aftermath.

"He was a mess, he was like, 'You can't call me, I'm still weeping, like I can't talk to you for a few days because I'm just gonna weep,'" Keys told Stubbs (22:02).

Madison Keys, who hasn't played on the WTA Tour since securing her first Grand Slam trophy, will be eager to do well at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this fortnight. The American's best result at the WTA 1000 event came three years ago, when she reached the quarterfinals.

