Madrid Open 2022, today's results, scores, winners and recap: Emma Raducanu and Bianca Andreescu win, Naomi Osaka eliminated  | Day 4

Another eventful day at the Madrid Open came to an end with Emma Raducanu sealing her place in the last 16 of the tournament while Naomi Osaka was eliminated.

The US Open champion had little trouble beating Marta Kostyuk and will now face Anhelina Kalinina, who thrashed seventh seed Garbine Muguruza.

It was a good day for US Open champions, with Bianca Andreescu also sealing her place in the third round with a comprehensive win over sixth seed Danielle Collins. The Canadian will next face 12th seed Jessica Pegula, who got the better of Kaia Kanepi.

Osaka was beaten comprehensively by Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo while fourth seed Maria Sakkari was ousted by Daria Kasatkina.

Here are the major results from Day 4 of the Madrid Open:

Kasatkina stuns Sakkari

Daria Kasatkina maintained her perfect record against Maria Sakkari by beating the Greek in three sets. The latter started well and won the opening set 6-3. However, the Russian fought back and took the next two sets 6-3, 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Madrid Open.

Andreescu makes light work of Collins

The 2019 US Open champion produced a fine performance to beat Danielle Collins and book her place in the third round. Andreescu started strongly and took the opening set 6-1. She continued her dominance in the second set and won it by the same margin. Collins' persistent errors made life difficult for her and she was never really in the match.

Sorribes Tormo eliminates Osaka

Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka's run in Madrid came to an end in the second round as she was beaten convincingly by Sara Sorribes Tormo. The 25-year-old won 6-3, 6-1 to book her place in the last 16 of the competition. Sorribes Tormo is the only Spaniard still standing at the Madrid Open.

Raducanu breezes past Kostyuk

Ninth seed Emma Raducanu also sealed her place in the third round with a comfortable win over Marta Kostyuk. It was a dominant performance from the 19-year-old, who won 88% of her first serves and 62% of her second serves.

Raducanu is the second-highest seed left in the competition.

Madrid Open Day 4 results at a glance

Women's singles (second round):

Bianca Andreescu def. (6) Danielle Collins 6-1, 6-1

Anhelina Kalinina def. (7) Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-0

(12) Jessica Pegula def. (Q) Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-3

Jil Teichmann def. (17) Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-4

(9) Emma Raducanu def. (WC) Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1

(16) Elena Rybakina def. Katerina Siniakova 6-0, 1-0

Daria Kasatkina def. (4) Maria Sakkari 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

Sara Sorribes Tormo def. (WC) Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-1

Women's doubles (first round):

Tereza Mihalikova / Ulrikke Eikeri def. Vivian Heisen / Sabrina Santamaria 7-6(4), 6-1

(8) Chan Hao-ching / Shuko Aoyama def. Kaitlyn Christian / Oksana Kalashnikova 6-2, 6-3

Ellen Perez / Nicole Melichar-Martinez def. Kimberley Zimmermann / Katarzyna Piter 6-2, 7-6(7)

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala