Madrid Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 10

Iga Swiatek will lead the field on Day 10 of the 2024 Madrid Open as the tournament heads towards its business end, with both women’s singles semifinal matches being scheduled for Thursday (May 2).

Swiatek will take on the big-hitting Madison Keys in the opening semifinal match. The American, who has already reigned supreme over Ons Jabeur and Coco Gauff, will be hoping to keep her winning momentum going.

The World No. 1, however, has been steady herself, having dropped just one set over the past week — against Beatriz Haddad Maia in her last match.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal will have familiar foes Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina lock horns for a spot in the summit clash.

Sabalenka, the defending champion, has been pushed to three sets in all but her last match against Mirra Andreeva at this year’s tournament.

Much like her opponent, Rybakina has also been thoroughly tested over the last few days. She even overcame a couple of match points in her quarterfinal match against Yulia Putintseva, coming through 7-5 in the decider.

Add the men’s quarterfinal action featuring Daniil Medvedev to the mix and you have plenty to look forward to on Day 10 of the Madrid Open. Here's the full schedule:

Schedule for Day 10 of the Madrid Open 2024

Starting at 12 pm local time: Jamie Murray / Michael Venus vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul

Followed by: Nathaniel Lammons /Jackson Withrow vs Ariel Behar / Adam Pavlasek

Followed by (Not before 4 pm local time): Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys

Followed by (Not before 8 pm local time): Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka

Followed by (Not before 9.30 pm local time): Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka

Where to watch Madrid Open 2024?

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and India can catch live action from the 2024 Madrid Open on the following channels and sites:

United States - Tennis Channel & TC Plus

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN & TVA

India - Sony Sports & Tennis Channel.

Madrid Open 2024 Day 10 - Match timings

Play on Day 10 at Madrid is set to kick off at 12 pm local time on all courts. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Match Timings US/Canada May 2, 2024, 6 am ET UK May 2, 2024, 10 am GMT India May 2, 2024, 3.30 pm IST