Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 10, May 1

The 2025 edition of the Madrid Open is almost about to end. Several usual suspects like defending champion Iga Swiatek, three-time titlist Aryna Sabalenka and former doubles winners like Rohan Bopanna (who has teamed up with Ben Shelton this year), Marcel Granollers, Horacio Zeballos and Nikola Metkic feature on Day 10 of the 1000-level event.

Some of the best matches of the line-up on Thursday (May 1) will be Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud's first-ever claycourt meeting, Swiatek's 15th career encounter against archrival Coco Gauff. Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the 2025 Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 10 of the Madrid Open 2025

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: [14] Casper Ruud vs [9] Daniil Medvedev

Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: [4] Coco Gauff vs [2] Iga Swiatek

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: [6] Alex de Minaur OR [10] Lorenzo Musetti vs [15] Grigor Dimitrov OR [LL] Gabriel Diallo

Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka OR [24] Marta Kostyuk vs [17] Elina Svitolina

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: [5] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: [20] Francisco Cerundolo vs [22] Jakub Mensik

Followed by: [5] Jack Draper vs Matteo Arnaldi

Stadium 3

Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs [6] Nikola Mektic / Michael Venus

Followed by: Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski vs [3] Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz

Followed by: Christian Harrison / Evan King vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni OR Rohan Bopanna / Ben Shelton

For more details about the schedule, check the official website of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK and Canada, respectively, can watch Day 10 action in Madrid on the following channels and websites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast, check the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.

Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings

The morning session on all courts will kick off from 1:00 p.m. local time onwards. The evening session at Manolo Santana Stadium, the biggest court at Caja Magica, will not get underway before 8:00 p.m. local time. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada the UK and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All Courts) Start Time (Manolo Santana Stadium, Evening Session) USA & Canada May 1, 2025, 7:00 a.m. ET May 1, 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET UK May 1, 2025, 11:00 a.m. PDT May 1, 2025, 6:00 p.m. GMT Inia May 1, 2025, 4:30 p.m. IST May 1, 2025, 11:30 p.m. IST

