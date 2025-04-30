Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 10, May 1

The 2025 edition of the Madrid Open is almost about to end. Several usual suspects like defending champion Iga Swiatek, three-time titlist Aryna Sabalenka and former doubles winners like Rohan Bopanna (who has teamed up with Ben Shelton this year), Marcel Granollers, Horacio Zeballos and Nikola Metkic feature on Day 10 of the 1000-level event.
Some of the best matches of the line-up on Thursday (May 1) will be Daniil Medvedev and Casper Ruud's first-ever claycourt meeting, Swiatek's 15th career encounter against archrival Coco Gauff. Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the 2025 Madrid Open.
Schedule for Day 10 of the Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: [14] Casper Ruud vs [9] Daniil Medvedev
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: [4] Coco Gauff vs [2] Iga Swiatek
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: [6] Alex de Minaur OR [10] Lorenzo Musetti vs [15] Grigor Dimitrov OR [LL] Gabriel Diallo
Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: [1] Aryna Sabalenka OR [24] Marta Kostyuk vs [17] Elina Svitolina
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: [5] Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: [20] Francisco Cerundolo vs [22] Jakub Mensik
Followed by: [5] Jack Draper vs Matteo Arnaldi
Stadium 3
Starting at 1:00 p.m. local time: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs [6] Nikola Mektic / Michael Venus
Followed by: Sander Gille / Jan Zielinski vs [3] Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz
Followed by: Christian Harrison / Evan King vs Maximo Gonzalez / Andres Molteni OR Rohan Bopanna / Ben Shelton
For more details about the schedule, check the official website of the Mutua Madrid Open.
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK and Canada, respectively, can watch Day 10 action in Madrid on the following channels and websites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast, check the official websites of the ATP and WTA Tours.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
The morning session on all courts will kick off from 1:00 p.m. local time onwards. The evening session at Manolo Santana Stadium, the biggest court at Caja Magica, will not get underway before 8:00 p.m. local time. Match timings for fans in the US, Canada the UK and India for Day 10 of the tournament are as follows: