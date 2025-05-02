Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 11, May 2

The men's singles and doubles semifinals, along with the women's doubles semifinals, highlight Day 11 of the Madrid Open 2025 on Friday, May 2. Casper Ruud and Francisco Cerundolo will take to the court in the first men's singles semifinal of the day.
Ruud beat Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the previous round, while Cerundolo staged a comeback to oust Jakub Mensik. The Argentine won their most recent match at this year's Miami Open to extend his lead in this rivalry to 5-3. However, they're tied 2-2 on clay, with the Norwegian winning their last two matches on the surface.
Jack Draper and Lorenzo Musetti will battle in the second singles semifinal. Both are gunning to reach their second Masters 1000 final of the season and their careers. The Brit won the BNP Paribas Open while the Italian came up short against Carlos Alcaraz in the Monte-Carlo Masters final.
Victoria Azarenka and Ashlyn Kreuger will fight for a place in the final against the experienced pairing of Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova. The superstar team of Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko will take on Sorana Cirstea and Anna Kalinskaya in the other semifinal.
The first men's doubles semifinal of the day will pit the German pairing of Kevin Krawietz and TIm Puetz against Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. Top seeds Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo will face the American duo of Evan King and Christian Harrison in the other semifinal.
With another day of exciting match-ups set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 11 of the Madrid Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 11 of the Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (WC) Victoria Azarenka/Ashlyn Krueger vs Elise Mertens/Veronika Kudermetova
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (20) Francisco Cerundolo vs (15) Casper Ruud
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: (5) Jack Draper vs (10) Lorenzo Musetti
Followed by: Anna Kalinskaya/Sorana Cirstea vs (3) Jelena Ostapenko/Hsieh Su-wei
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 1:30 p.m. local time: (3) Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz vs (5) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers
Not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (1) Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo vs Christian Harrison/Evan King
The full schedule can be found here.
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches at the Madrid Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on the two biggest courts, the Manolo Santana Stadium and the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium, will begin at 1:30 p.m. local time. The night session on the former court will begin at 8:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 11 of the tournament are as follows: