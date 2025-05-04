Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 13, May 4

Day 13 of the Madrid Open will feature the men's singles final and the women's doubles final in the Spanish capital. Jack Draper and Casper Ruud will vie for their maiden title at the iconic event.

Draper has been a force to be reckoned with this year. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, he secured a runner-up finish in Doha and clinched his maiden title in Indian Wells. The Brit also reached the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters but lost to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in three sets.

Draper started his campaign in Madrid by cruising past Matteo Berrettini, Tommy Paul, and Matteo Arnaldi in the initial few rounds. He then overpowered Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the semifinal, 6-3, 7-6(4). The 23-year-old has reached the final of a clay court event for the first time in his career.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud is through to his second final of the season. He's chalked up 20 wins from 26 matches, including a runner-up finish in the Dallas Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open but lost to Holger Rune in straight sets.

Ruud has been clinical in Madrid this year. After cruising past Sebastian Korda, Taylor Fritz, and Daniil Medvedev in the initial few rounds, he eliminated Francisco Cerundolo in the semifinal. The Norwegian defeated Cerundolo in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 13 of the Madrid Open:

Schedule for Day 13 of the Madrid Open 2025

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 3:30 p.m. local time: Anna Kalinskaya/Sorana Cirstea vs Elise Mertens/Veronika Kudermetova

Not before 6:30 p.m. local time: (5) Jack Draper vs (15) Casper Ruud

The full schedule can be found here.

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Ruud in action in Madrid - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

You can catch the 2025 Madrid Open on the following channels.

United States – Tennis Channel / TC Plus

Canada – TSN

Australia – beIN SPORTS

United Kingdom – Sky Sports

India – Sony LIV

Italy – Sky Italia

France – Eurosport France

Spain – Telefonica / Movistar

Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein, Switzerland – Sky Deutschland

Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro – SportKlub

If you want more information about the matches broadcast, you can click here.

Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings

Proceedings on the final day in Madrid will begin at 3:30 p.m. local time at the Manolo Santana Stadium. The evening session will begin at 6:30 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 13 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Manolo Santana) Evening session (Manolo Santana Stadium) USA, Canada May 4, 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET May 4, 2025, 12:30 p.m. ET UK May 4, 2025, 2:30 p.m. BST May 4, 2025, 5:30 p.m. BST India May 4, 2025, 7:00 p.m. IST May 4, 2025, 10:00 p.m. IST

