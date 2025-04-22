Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 2, April 23

Day 2 of the 2025 Madrid Open will see the main draw action in women's singles resume on Wednesday (April 23), with the men's competition also set to start. Three-time champion Petra Kvitova and former quarterfinalist Gael Monfils will headline the line-up at the 1000-level event.
Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, made her much-awaited return from maternity leave at the ATX Open in February. Although the Czech has yet to win a match on her comeback, she will be hopeful of shaking off the rust when she opens her campaign in Madrid against USA's Katie Volynets. She won the title at Caja Magica in 2011, 2015, and 2018, making her the only female player to complete a three-peat in the tournament's history.
Monfils, meanwhile, enjoyed a good start to his 2025 season with a title run at the ASB Classic in January but has since slowed down. After the Madrid Masters switched from indoor hardcourt to clay, the Frenchman has made it to the last eight on only one occasion (2010). Since the qualifying matches on Day 1 are yet to finish, his opponent hasn't been confirmed yet.
Several other former top players like Victoria Azarenka, Bianca Andreescu, Maria Sakkari, Belinda Bencic, Pablo Carreno Busta, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anastasija Sevastova also feature on the match card on Wednesday. Without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the 2025 Madrid Open.
Schedule for Day 2 of the Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Petra Kvitova vs Katie Volynets
Followed by: [WC] Pablo Carreno Busta vs Nuno Borges
Followed by: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Jaume Munar
Followed by: Victoria Azarenka vs Olga Danilovic
Followed by: Gael Monfils vs Qualifier [Q] or Lucky Loser [LL]
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard vs Mariano Navone
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Belinda Bencic vs [Q] Zeynep Sonmez
Followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Suzan Lamens
Followed by: Francisco Comesana vs Pedro Martinez
Followed by: Bianca Andreescu vs McCartney Kessler
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Anastasija Sevastova
Followed by: Maria Sakkari vs Wang Xinyu
Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs Anastasia Potapova
Followed by: Alex Michelsen vs Alexander Bublik
Followed by: Fabian Marozsan vs Flavio Cobolli
For more details, check the schedule on the official website of the Madrid Open.
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
The tennis faithful in USA, UK, Canada and India, respectively, can catch Day 2 action at the 2025 Madrid Open on the following channels and websites:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
India - Sony LIV
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, check the TV schedule for the ATP and WTA Tour on their respective websites.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts at Caja Magica will kick off from 11:00 am local time onwards. While the second match on Arantxa Sanchez Stadium—the second biggest court in Madrid—will not begin before 1:00 pm local time, the rest of the matches will be played in succession.