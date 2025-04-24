Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 4, April 25

The second round of singles will continue on Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2025 on Friday, April 25. Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev will headline the day's play. The former will take on qualifier Anna Blinkova, while the latter will face crowd favorite Roberto Bautista Agut.

Andrey Rublev will begin his title defense against veteran Gael Monfils. They recently crossed paths at the Monte-Carlo Masters as well, with the Russian coming out on top. Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu will square off in one of the must-see matches of the day.

Top 10 players Jasmine Paolini, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, and Paula Badosa, along with several other big names, will also take to the court on Friday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2025

Manolo Santana Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova

Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Anna Blinkova

Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: (10) Elena Rybakina vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu

Arantxa Sanchez Stadium

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Arthur Rinderknech vs (14) Casper Ruud

Followed by: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs Laso Djere

Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Anastasia Potapova vs (8) Zheng Qinwen

Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Eva Lys

Followed by: Flavio Cobolli vs (8) Holger Rune

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Katie Boulter vs (6) Jasmine Paolini

Followed by: Moyuka Uchijima vs (26) Ons Jabeur

Followed by: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: (12) Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone

Followed by: Nuno Borges vs (28) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

The full schedule can be found here.

Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch

Taylor Fritz at the Miami Open 2025: (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches at the Madrid Open 2025:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will commence at 8:00 p.m. on the Manolo Santana Stadium and at 7:00 p.m. on the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (All courts) Start Time (Evening session, Manolo Santana Stadium) Start Time (Evening session, Arantxa Sanchez Stadium) USA, Canada April 25, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET April 25, 2025, 2:00 p.m. ET April 25, 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET UK April 25, 2025, 10:00 a,m. BST April 25, 2025, 7:00 p.m. BST April 25, 2025, 6:00 p.m. BST India April 25, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST April 25, 2025, 11:30 p.m. IST April 25, 2025, 10:30 p.m. IST

