Madrid Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play and live streaming details | Day 4, April 25

The second round of singles will continue on Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2025 on Friday, April 25. Top seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev will headline the day's play. The former will take on qualifier Anna Blinkova, while the latter will face crowd favorite Roberto Bautista Agut.
Andrey Rublev will begin his title defense against veteran Gael Monfils. They recently crossed paths at the Monte-Carlo Masters as well, with the Russian coming out on top. Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu will square off in one of the must-see matches of the day.
Top 10 players Jasmine Paolini, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Taylor Fritz, and Paula Badosa, along with several other big names, will also take to the court on Friday. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 4 of the Madrid Open 2025
Manolo Santana Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (9) Paula Badosa vs Veronika Kudermetova
Followed by: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (Q) Anna Blinkova
Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Not before 8:00 p.m. local time: Gael Monfils vs (7) Andrey Rublev
Not before 9:30 p.m. local time: (10) Elena Rybakina vs (PR) Bianca Andreescu
Arantxa Sanchez Stadium
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Arthur Rinderknech vs (14) Casper Ruud
Followed by: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs Laso Djere
Not before 3:00 p.m. local time: Anastasia Potapova vs (8) Zheng Qinwen
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Eva Lys
Followed by: Flavio Cobolli vs (8) Holger Rune
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Katie Boulter vs (6) Jasmine Paolini
Followed by: Moyuka Uchijima vs (26) Ons Jabeur
Followed by: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell
Followed by: (12) Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone
Followed by: Nuno Borges vs (28) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
The full schedule can be found here.
Madrid Open 2025: Where to Watch
Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches at the Madrid Open 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Madrid Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The evening session will commence at 8:00 p.m. on the Manolo Santana Stadium and at 7:00 p.m. on the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows: