Madrid Open and ATP under fire as seeming dissatisfaction over staying condition for players expressed by Fabio Fognini

As the clay courts of Caja Magica prepare to welcome the world’s best players for the 23rd edition of the Mutua Madrid Open, the ATP is already facing criticism after Italian star Fabio Fognini publicly slammed the tournament’s player accommodations. The former World No. 9 expressed his dissatisfaction with the hospitality provided, drawing attention to what he sees as a lack of respect for veteran athletes on the tour.

The Madrid Open, one of the nine prestigious Masters events on the calendar, is expected to offer premium services to the athletes competing. For Fognini, who has been part of the Tour for two decades and is making his 14th career appearance in the Spanish capital, the experience has apparently fallen short.

The controversy erupted after Fognini, fresh off an early-round loss at the Monte Carlo Masters, arrived in Madrid to find a far-from-luxurious setup awaiting him. On April 17, 2025, the 37-year-old Italian took to his Instagram stories to vent. Sharing a photo of what appeared to be a narrow, single bed, he sarcastically captioned it:

"And after 20 years... voila'!!! @atptour what did u suggest?"

Screengrab of Fabio Fognini's Instagram stories (@fabiofogna)

The post came just days before the main draw of the Madrid Open is scheduled to begin on April 23. Fognini made his Madrid Open debut in 2008, where he faced an early exit. He recorded his best performance in 2019, where he reached the Round of 16, before losing to eventual semifinalist Dominic Thiem. His most recent appearance in Madrid came in 2022, where he was eliminated in the first round.

The ATP faces growing controversies on and off the court

In Picture: Mutua Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

The ATP Tour has been subject to numerous controversies, causing frustration among players, fans, and officials alike. In March 2025, Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil's co-founded Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) sued the ATP, WTA, ITF, and ITIA.

The PTPA alleged that these organizations were running in a cartel-like fashion, restricting player income and mandating limiting contracts. It also criticized the tour schedule and anti-doping policies. The governing bodies denied these accusations.

Jannik Sinner tested positive for clostebol in March 2024 but had an independent tribunal accept his defence that it was from a spray his physiotherapist was using. He was suspended for three months but retained his titles and ranking points. The ATP attracted criticism for purportedly favouring him, with supporters accusing double standards against other players.

