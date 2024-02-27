"Magic" - Daria Kasatkina shows love for girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako’s ice skating skills

Daria Kasatkina could not hide her admiration for her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako after the latter posted a video of herself showcasing her ice skating moves.

Kasatkina and Zabiiako made their relationship public in 2022. The couple also started a YouTube vlog about their life on the tennis tour, giving fans a glimpse of their romance and adventures.

Zabiiako is a former competitive pair skater who represented Estonia until 2014 and then switched to Russia. The 29-year-old won the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships and the 2018 European Championships with partner Alexander Enbert. She often accompanies Kasatkina to her tennis tournaments.

Zabiiako posted the ice skating clip on Monday, February 24, that showed her graceful moves. The 29-year-old accompanied the video with lyrics from the song 'Boyfriend' by Dove Cameron.

"Plus, all my clothes will fit…😉🎶," she captioned the post.

Kasatkina commented on the post:

"Magic 😍"

Daria Kasatkina on Instagram

Kasatkina also shared the video on her Instagram story and captioned it with a string of heart-eye emojis.

Daria Kasatkina on Instagram

Daria Kasatkina has won 11 of her 17 matches so far this season

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

Daria Kasatkina has had a good start to the 2024 season, winning 11 of her 17 singles matches across six tournaments. Kasatkina has reached the final of two tournaments, and the quarterfinal of one.

Kasatkina began the season by competing in the Brisbane International, where she was seeded fifth. The Russian received a bye into the second round, where she defeated Marta Kostyuk in straight sets. She then faced ninth seed Magda Linette in the round of 16 and prevailed 6-4, 6-2. In the quarterfinal, she met the top seed Aryna Sabalenka, who proved to be too strong for her, winning 6-1, 6-4.

Kasatkina then moved on to the Adelaide International, where she defeated Claire Liu, Anna Kalinskaya, Laura Siegemund and Jessica Pegula (both by W/O) en route to the final, where she lost to sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

The Russian then participated in her last tournament in the Australian swing, the Australian Open, where she defeated Peyton Stearns in three sets in the first round, before losing to Sloane Stephens 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

The 26-year-old's next tournament was the Abu Dhabi Open, where she was seeded seventh. The World No. 2 defeated Diane Parry, Ashlyn Krueger, Sorana Cirstea, and Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to the finals, where she lost to top seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

Kasatkina faced an early exit in the Qatar Open and Dubai Tennis Championships, both WTA 1000 tournaments, losing to compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Italian Lucia Bronzetti, respectively.