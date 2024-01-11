Lorenzo Musetti revealed his fatherhood goals for the 2024 season in an on-court interview after his straight-set win over Jordan Thompson at the 2024 Adelaide International 1. His pregnant girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri shared the clip and wrote a sweet message for him.

The couple made their relationship public in late 2022, and often share their love and support for each other on social media. Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Italy’s Davis Cup Finals tie against the Netherlands, Musetti confirmed that they are expecting a baby boy in March 2024.

"Yes, at the end of March, I will become the father of a boy, I am very happy," he said (translated from Italian via Ubitennis).

In his latest match at the Adelaide International, Musetti defeated Australia's Jordan Thompson, 6-4, 6-1, to advance to the quarterfinals. After the match, he was asked about his goals for the 2024 season.

The 21-year-old said that his main goal for the 2024 season is to be a good father, as he and his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri are expecting their first child in two months.

"The main goal of the 2024 season is try to be a nice father because I’m becoming a father soon in two months, so hopefully I can be a great father," Musetti said in his on-court interview.

Confalonieri shared a clip of Musetti’s interview on her Instagram account and wrote:

"You already are, we love you baby boy." (translated to english)

Snapshot of Veronica confalonieri's Instagram story

Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik to clash in Adelaide quarterfinal

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2024 Adelaide International 1

Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik will face each other for the second time on the ATP tour in the quarterfinal of the 2024 Adelaide International 1 on Thursday, January 11.

Musetti, currently ranked No. 25 in the world, is known for his aggressive baseline game and his elegant one-handed backhand. The 21-year-old has won two ATP titles so far — the 2022 Hamburg Open and the 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup.

World No. 31 Bublik, meanwhile, has been in fine form in Adelaide, defeating James McCabe and Dan Evans in the previous rounds.

The only previous meeting between Lorenzo Musetti and Alexander Bublik was at the 2022 Queen’s Club Championships, where the latter won by retirement after taking the first set 6-3.

The winner of the quarterfinal match will face either top seed Tommy Paul or Jack Draper in the semifinals.