"Make better research before being auto humiliated about having this level of misinformation" - Tennis fans criticize Martina Navratilova for not supporting Novak Djokovic's vaccination stance

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the 2022 US Open hours before the draw was revealed.

As per the current rules in the United States of America, foreign travelers are required to be double vaccinated in order to enter the country. The Serb has stated numerous times that he has no plans to get the vaccine, hence making it impossible for him to travel to New York and participate in the year's final Grand Slam.

While many stood with Djokovic, others, like tennis great Martina Navratilova, fiercely opposed his stance. Due to this, Novak Djokovic's fans have been quite hostile towards Navratilova in recent days, accusing her of being mean to the former World No. 1.

Hence, the 18-time Grand Slam champion explained in a recent tweet why she disagrees with Djokovic's stance, stating that while claiming bodily autonomy is fine, it should not be imposed on a specific country (USA).

"Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn’t work that way. It’s all good," Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova

"Claiming your bodily autonomy is fine. But you cannot impose that on a country, it just doesn't work that way. It's all good:)"

Djokovic's supporters proceeded to lambast the American on Twitter. One fan said that Navratilova falsely blamed Djokovic even though she knew the truth and asserted that she has an "evil soul."

"Martina knows the truth, but doesn't want to admit that cos it would be a must to apologise. Punnet you're just wasting your time with her and her evil soul," the fan wrote.

"Martina knows the truth, but doesn't want to admit that cos it would be a must to apologise. Punnet you're just wasting your time with her and her evil soul," the fan wrote.

Another user wrote that they felt Martina Navratilova was tarnishing her own legacy by engaging in such behavior.

"Martina, I'm not sure what you are gaining by perpetuating untruths, but whatever it is I hope it's worth it. Someday, when the Big 3 - which includes Novak - are written about/studied/used in college classes, you will not look good. You are marring your own legacy at this point," the user wrote.

"Martina, I'm not sure what you are gaining by perpetuating untruths, but whatever it is I hope it's worth it. Someday, when the Big 3 - which includes Novak - are written about/studied/used in college classes, you will not look good. You are marring your own legacy at this point," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions:

"Martina, he had an exemption, the same one as others who had already played a tournament prior to the AO. Someone whose choices have been scrutinized to the degree that yours have should show more empathy to others. I am disappointed that you are cold and also unable to read."

"Are you talking about the country which gave him a medical exemption, then unlawfully detained him with refugees, then released him after losing an embarrassing court case in their own country, then put drones on RLA to watch him,then used unfair ministerial powers to deport him?"

"He didn't ever impose it on a country Martina. Please be fair. He was granted an exemption. He has got so much hate through the misconception that he tried to force his way in. He didn't. Talk to him. I am sure bother Novak and Jelena can give you their side of the story"

"Impose that on a country…? After all these months you're still insisting on that lie. What's your problem with the reality of facts, Martina? Why are you so stubbornly attached to that false narrative? What's your gain with this?"

I am so sorry

1. Novak received valid visa and exemption from Australian government

2. Australian court confirmed Novak has legally entered Australia

3. Alex Hawke personally denied Novak's visa (legally)



"You really need to fact-check your sources. Undeniable facts publicly known:
1. Novak received valid visa and exemption from Australian government
2. Australian court confirmed Novak has legally entered Australia
3. Alex Hawke personally denied Novak's visa (legally)
What gives?"

Essex Girl

The exemption process was Australia's idea.

"Why are you saying he imposed it on a country? The exemption process was Australia's idea. Do not complain if people utilise the process which they implemented."

"You too were a claimant of the bodily choice, when it was a criminal offense. Now you are talking straight, how does that work?"

"I hope she's happy with herself in the end. She is part of the bigger problem in tennis. Needs to go. @ReillyOpelka has tried to bring humor to the madness, but she us relentless in her hate for Nole. Her agenda is bigger than what we see on the surface."

"I still have passion and hunger to play at a highest professional level" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Despite having won "pretty much everything," Novak Djokovic has stated that retirement is not on the horizon as he prepares for his Tel Aviv Open quest this week. The 21-time Grand Slam champion added in his pre-match press conference that he still has the "passion and hunger" to compete at the highest level.

"I still want to play tennis even though I achieved pretty much everything that you can achieve in tennis. I still have passion and hunger to play at a highest professional level," Djokovic said.

