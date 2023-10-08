Iga Swiatek won her first WTA 1000 title of the year after bettering Liudmila Samsonova in the final of the China Open.

The World No. 2 faced little trouble dispatching her Russian opponent by weaponizing the slower court condition to neutralize Samsonova's powerful groundstrokes. Swiatek converted all four break points to race to victory in one hour and 10 minutes, 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets. More mind-blowingly, the Pole did not commit a single unforced error throughout the match.

Tennis fans were delighted to see their favorite champion back on the winner's list once again. Many hailed Swiatek as the world's best player and pointed out she has silenced all those questioning her inability to win a WTA 1000 title in 2023.

"Y'all were laughing she did not win a WTA 1000 this year and guess who just won Beijing?! Iga Świątek what a woman you are," X user Marty wrote.

"She might be number 2 in the rankings, but she´s indeed the best player in the world," said X user guigorank.

"That smile could cure cancer! I am so proud of Iga! And happy she got her mojo back," X user Anna Zofia wrote.

"Absolutely Sensational performance. VERY SOLID. She actually seems more free at the moment. So nice to see her back to her best again," hailed X user Mahmoud Salah.

Here are some more fan reactions to Iga Swiatek's China Open win:

A look into Iga Swiatek's road to glory at China Open

Iga Swiatek was making her debut at the China Open and seeded No. 2 in Beijing. While she was one of the pre-tournament favorites, her lack of 1000-level titles in 2023 and her unexpected exit at the US Open prompted many to doubt her chances.

She began her campaign with a nervy win over Sara Sorribes Tormo in the first round, 6-4, 6-3. The 22-year-old shifted gears to send Varvara Gracheva home in the second round, 6-4, 6-1, and ended fellow Pole Magda Linette's stay 6-1, 6-1 in the next.

Former China Open winner Caroline Garcia did give the World No. 2 a little scare as she took a set off of her, but Swiatek managed to keep her calm and get past the Frenchwoman 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The 22-year-old ended Coco Gauff's 16-match winning streak in the semifinals, 6-2, 6-3, before downing Samsonova in the summit clash.

Swiatek came to Beijing after a shock quarterfinal exit at the WTA 500 Japan Open against Veronika Kudermetova. She was also unable to defend her title at the US Open after losing to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round.

Apart from the China Open, the four-time Grand Slam champion has won Roland Garros, two WTA 500 titles at the Qatar Open and the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, and the WTA 250 Poland Open in 2023.