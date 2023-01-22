"Makes absolutely zero sense" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach torn between annoyance and amusement following Jelena Ostapenko's line call complains

Former tennis player Brad Gilbert has reacted to Jelena Ostapenko complaining about the line calls.

Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-3 to progress to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open. The 25-year-old was at her very best, defeating Gauff in straight-sets and making it through to the last eight for the first time in Melbourne. She is also into the last eight at a Major for the first time since reaching the semifinals of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships.

The Latvian was animated throughout the match and was not happy about the line calls by the chair umpire. Gilbert, who once coached Andre Agassi, took to social media to express his displeasure. He said:

"I am not sure if all the complaining of electric line calls by Penko is really annoying or comical but makes absolutely zero sense".

"I am not sure if all the complaining of electric line calls by Penko is really annoying or comical but makes absolutely zero sense".

In her post-match on-court interview, when asked by interviewer Laura Robson for her thoughts on the electronic line calling system, Jelena Ostapenko said she did not have confidence in the system. She expressed:

"Sometimes it feels like it makes some mistakes!"

"Sometimes it feels like it makes some mistakes!" Jelena Ostapenko does not have much faith in the live #AusOpen line-calling.

Jelena Ostapenko stands between Elena Rybakina and a place in Australian Open 2023 semifinals

Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

Jelena Ostapenko defeated Coco Gauff to book her place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open, where she will face Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who got past top seed Iga Swiatek.

While Gauff did not drop a set on the way to the last 16, she was dominated by Ostapenko, who won in straight sets. This is the furthest Ostapenko has progressed in Melbourne to date. She is also through to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal since Wimbledon 2018.

Rybakina, meanwhile, got the better of World No. 1 Swiatek in straight sets in her fourth-round clash to make it through to the quarterfinals in Melbourne for the first time.

The Latvian leads Rybakina 2-0 in the head-to-head. They first met in the quarterfinals of the Linz Open in 2019, where Ostapenko won 7-5, 6-1. They then met again in the semifinals of the 2021 Eastbourne International, where the 25-year-old triumphed 6-4, 6-1.

