Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert has laid bare his frustrations with the quality of hotels in Europe after accompanying the World No. 3 throughout the European clay and grass swing. Gilbert has now arrived in London to support Gauff during her campaign at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Gauff is aiming for redemption at Wimbledon, having suffered a shock first-round defeat to Sofia Kenin last year. The 20-year-old enters this year's grasscourt Major as the top seed as she continues her pursuit of her second Grand Slam title.

The American's preparation for Wimbledon has shown promise, given her recent run to the semifinals of the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin. Coco Gauff has since touched down in London for the third Grand Slam event of the season, with her coach Brad Gilbert in tow.

However, Gilbert's time in London has gotten off to a disappointing start, with the American taking to social media to air his grievances about the state of hotels in Europe.

The 62-year-old criticized the design of the bathrooms after experiencing repeated issues with soaked floors during his stays in Rome, Paris and now London, contending that the shower design makes "zero sense."

"Does anyone have good 👍 explanation ? 3 consecutive hotels 🏨 I stayed in Rome Paris now London,why the half glass shower door 🚿 seems to only get bathroom floor completely soaked, makes absolutely zero sense, they have have had for over 40 years that I have been coming to Europe," he posted on X.

Coco Gauff's coach also concurred with a fan's assessment of hotels in Europe, including expensive ones, falling short compared to their positive attributes like public transport and culinary culture.

"Europe does a lot of things right: public transportation, walkable cities, culinary culture, preservation of historic architecture etc. Hotels? They don’t get it. Not even the expensive ones," a fan commented.

"Exactly well said," Gilbert responded.

"Beyond shocking" - Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert lamented about being served "raw chicken" at Paris hotel amid American's French Open campaign

Coco Gauff with her coach Brad Gilbert (Source: Getty)

Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert's unpleasant experience with European hotels was also on display during his stay in Paris for the American's campaign at the 2024 French Open.

After a poor dining experience with his daughter Zoe at their hotel in the French capital, Gilbert took to social media and revealed that they had been served "raw chicken," despite it taking "forever" for their meals to come out.

"Need to vent just had a 2+ hr dinner 🥘 at my hotel 🏨 that was beyond shocking 😳 1st time eating there for dinner in 14 days, took forever and they served Zoe raw chicken 🍗 then brought back after 45 mins with same silverware 🥄 on table and got everything wrong on my order…..," Gilbert posted on X.

Coco Gauff delivered a strong campaign at the claycourt Major, reaching the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. Having also achieved a semifinal finish at the 2024 Australian Open, the World No. 3 will aim to make a deep run at Wimbledon as well while continuing the quest for her second Grand Slam title.