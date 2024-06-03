Coco Gauff's coach Brad Gilbert recently had a shockingly poor experience at the restaurant in his Paris hotel during Gauff's 2024 French Open campaign. While dining with his daughter Zoe, Gilbert encountered disappointing food and service standards.

On the hunt for her second Grand Slam title, Gauff is through to the quarterfinals of the French Open. The American claimed a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the fourth round to seal her spot in the final eight.

The World No. 3's coach Brad Gilbert has been a constant presence in her player box throughout her campaign. Following Gauff's latest win, Gilbert chose to dine at his hotel for the first time during his stay and was accompanied by his daughter Zoe.

Unfortunately, the duo had a far from satisfactory experience at the restaurant, with Brad Gilbert taking to social media and venting about their "beyond shocking" meal.

The 62-year-old detailed that even after taking "forever" to bring their food, his daughter Zoe's chicken was served "raw," and his entire order was incorrect. When Zoe's dish was finally returned after another 45-minute wait, it was brought back with the same utensils that had touched the raw chicken.

"Need to vent just had a 2+ hr dinner 🥘 at my hotel 🏨 that was beyond shocking 😳 1st time eating there for dinner in 14 days, took forever and they served Zoe raw chicken 🍗 then brought back after 45 mins with same silverware 🥄 on table and got everything wrong on my order…..," Coco Gauff's coach posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Gilbert criticized the service, highlighting the "brutal" responses they received from the staff when they raised their complaints.

"And looked at us like hmm 🤔 about serving raw chicken 🍗 and brutal when asked for clean silverware," he commented.

The American also hilariously remarked that when he spotted Christopher Eubanks arriving at the same restaurant, he felt obligated to warn him to "run" to another place to eat.

"Was trying to like heck to just get check to get the heck out of there, amazingly it’s crowded and both tables next to us have exactly 👍 the same issues, and saw @ChrisEubankJr walk in to sit down 🪑 felt massively obligated to tell him don’t do it run 🏃‍♂️to another place asap," he posted.

Despite his dissatisfactory experience, Coco Gauff's coach revealed that he left a tip for the waitress after paying €125 ($135) for the meal.

"Felt bad for the waitress and left decent tip and food was 125 euros 💶," he shared.

Coco Gauff celebrated her US Open 2023 triumph with coach Brad Gilbert and his daughter Zoe

Coco Gauff won the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff battled back from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the 2023 US Open final to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title. Following her victory, the World No. 3 celebrated with her coach Brad Gilbert, and his daughter Zoe, posing with the duo to commemorate the occasion.

"The champion Coco Gauff and my daughter Zoe," he posted on X.

As Gauff continues her quest for her second Major title at the 2024 French Open, she will square off against Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. The 20-year-old enjoys a 4-2 lead in her head-to-head record against Jabeur, having claimed a dominant 6-0, 6-1 victory in their most recent clash at the 2023 WTA Finals.

If Coco Gauff triumphs over the Tunisian, she will either take on two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek or fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals.