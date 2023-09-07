'Mama' Naomi Osaka rocks necklace with daughter Shai's name during US Open 2023 attendance

New mother Naomi Osaka was in attendance at the ongoing 2023 US Open, where she flaunted a custom necklace with her daughter's name 'Shai'.

The Japanese ace has been sidelined from the WTA Tour for over a year now. She is currently on maternity leave after giving birth to her first daughter with her longtime boyfriend and rap artist, Cordae. The couple welcomed their daughter Shai in July.

The two-time US Open champion's everlasting love for the sport, though, hasn't taken a hit due to her absence.

Osaka recently attended the New York event in a dapper yellow dress. She coupled it with two elegant gold-tone necklaces that read 'mama' and her daughter's name 'Shia', a tribute to her newfound love for motherhood.

The former World No. 1 was witnessed spectating Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev's quarterfinal showdown from the stands of the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

During her time at Flushing Meadows, Naomi Osaka also pitched in a panel for mental health discussion. She was joined by 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and Dr. Vivek Murthy, a notable US Surgeon General.

The four-time Grand Slam champion has been a patron of mental health in recent years, publicly voicing her issues concerning depression and anxiety. Osaka has also frequently pleaded with fans to combat their struggles rather than live in denial.

"I think for me, I've just always been taught to kind of like stick it out or like work through it and I think that's a very valuable lesson because it has gotten me through a lot of things in life," Osaka said in an interview last season.

"I'd love to have my kid to look up to her as a role model" - Naomi Osaka commends Coco Gauff during US Open return

Naomi Osaka at the 2023 US Open

Naomi Osaka touched on a variety of subjects while attending the New York Major, and spoke highly of Coco Gauff's recent achievements in the WTA circuit.

In an interview with ESPN on the Flushing Meadows grounds, the former World No.1 lauded the American's on-court and off-court comportment. She even hailed Gauff as a positive influence on her daughter.

"I don't know if I would be bold enough to say I mentored her but I’m always really proud of everything that she does. She seems like such a good person. Just everything that she’s doing and speaking out about so many different topics. I think it’s something that I'd love to have my kid to look up to her as a role model," Naomi Osaka said.

No. 6 seed Coco Gauff is scheduled to square off against Czech Karolina Muchova in the semifinal of the US Open on Friday, September 8.

