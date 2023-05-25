British tennis ace Liam Broady recently heaped praise on Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after the club lifted three English Premier League titles in a row.

This is City's ninth League title overall, and the fifth under Guardiola's guidance. The Spanish manager has now completed a three-peat in three major leagues around the world, having previously done so with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Liam Broady, a big fan of the Cityzens, highlighted how the narrative about Pep Guardiola has evolved over time. The Brit also appreciated the 52-year-old's greatness.

"Funny how the narrative with Guardiola was that his football couldn’t be played in a physical league like the prem," Broady wrote.

"Fast forward 7years he’s turned it into a farmers league and now it’s because anybody could win the league with the team he has. Just appreciate his greatness," he added.

"Best in the world" - Liam Broady is excited to have Erling Haaland in Manchester City

Liam Broady also expressed his excitement as a Manchester City fan regarding the club's signing of Erling Haaland in a recent interview with Clay Tennis.

Broady pointed out Haaland's status as one of the next superstars alongside Kylian Mbappe. The 29-year-old feels the Norwegian is following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He also added that having Haaland in the club is "an amazing feeling and very exciting."

"It’s amazing," Broady said. "When Sheikh Mansour bought the club, we bought Robinho on the deadline day but is the first time we sign one of the top two players in the world.

"Mbappe and Haaland are the next superstars after Cristiano and Messi, so having one of them, for a ManCity fan is so strange: an amazing feeling and very exciting."

Broady further stated that he felt the same way about Sergio Aguero as with Haaland. However, according to the Brit, the only difference is that the Argentine improved gradually, whereas Haaland is already the best in the world.

"Similar with (Sergio) Agüero, but we didn’t expect him to be as good as he became. Whereas with Haaland you are already signing a player who is the best in the world. Every time when you watch him play you feel something is gonna happen. He is so fast, so strong!" Liam Broady said.

