Andy Murray's mother Judy shares the same sentiment as the late tennis coach Nick Bollettieri regarding players who struggle and fail to leave a lasting impact in the world of professional tennis.

Bollettieri is renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to tennis coaching, particularly for his establishment of the concept of a tennis boarding school to foster the growth of promising players.

Throughout his career, Bollettieri successfully coached as many as 10 players to the No. 1 position in the world rankings.

Bollettieri coached the likes of Jim Courier, Andre Agassi, Monica Seles, and Mary Pierce. He also worked with Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Martina Hingis, and Kei Nishikori. The legendary coach passed away in December 2022.

TopCourt recently shared a video of Bollettieri, where he emphasized the importance of carefully considering the decision to abandon an educational scholarship in favor of pursuing a career in professional tennis.

Bollettieri cautioned that players must be absolutely certain of their abilities as failing to break into the top 80 rankings would result in them getting no financial earnings.

“Out of 3000 men and ladies on the tour today, only one percent make it. Other than the top 80 you lose money baby. So remember something, accept going to college for a couple of years on the scholarship, unless Santa Claus comes and says, “young lady, young man I’m going to give you five to 10 million and I’m going to be your sponsor but I want you to turn pro now,”” Nick Bollettieri said.

Bollettieri also discussed the notion that individuals who talk excessively must substantiate their claims more than others.

“Well you want to give that some thought ‘cause if you don’t make it you have money to go back to college. The more you talk the more you must prove,” he added.

Judy Murray shared TopCourts' video and expressed her agreement with Nick Bollettieri's statements. She emphasized the prevalence of individuals who are all talk but fail to accomplish much.

"Totally agree. So many talkers who achieve very little," Judy captioned her Instagram post.

Judy Murray's Instagram story

"A legend forever" - Michael Mmoh on Nick Bollettieri

Nick Bollettieri at the 2015 Rio Open

American tennis player Michael Mmoh firmly believes that Nick Bollettieri forged an everlasting legacy in the world of tennis due to the latter's unparalleled work ethic.

Bollettieri founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy more than 40 years ago. Over the past three decades, the institution has evolved into the internationally acclaimed IMG Academy.

"Only coach, I believe, in the Hall of Fame ever. So I mean, that speaks volumes. But more than that, you know, just his work ethic every day," Michael Mmoh said in a press conference earlier this year, when asked by Sportskeeda about his relationship with Nick Bollettieri.

Michael Mmoh believes that Nick Bollettieri is an eternal legend whose legacy deserves to be celebrated. The 25-year-old emphasized that he doesn't want his fans to feel sorrowful about the coach's passing.

"I actually went to his house before he passed, unfortunately. And I saw him and, you know, it was a sad moment, but at the same time, you know, he wouldn't want us to be sad. Knowing him, he wouldn't want us to be sad. And yeah, he's a legend forever. He's a guy that's never gonna die," Michael Mmoh expressed.