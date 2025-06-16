Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki, Leylah Fernandez & other tennis stars share touching tributes for Father's Day 2025

Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki, Leylah Fernandez & other tennis stars shared endearing messages for the fathers in their lives for Father's Day 2025. This year, Father's Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 15.

Several tennis personalities shared heartfelt messages for their husbands and fathers on the occasion. Sharapova shared an image of her fiancé, Alexander Gilkes, with their son, Theo, with the caption:

"We love our papa bear"

Wozniacki also shared an image of her husband, David Lee, with their children Olivia and James in front of the Eiffel Tower. The Danish tennis star, who is expecting a third child, captioned the image:

"Happy Father's Day.. Our family is SO lucky to have you as a rock for out family!!"

Meanwhile, Canadian tennis star Fernandez shared a post on Instagram with a carousel of images with her father, Jorge. He is also her coach and her sister, Bianca. Leylah captioned the post:

"Happy Father's Day to the best"

Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki, and Leylah Fernandez's Instagram Stories | Instagram @mariasharapova, @carowozniacki, @leylahannietennis

Others from the tennis world also congratulated the fathers in their lives. Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk shared an image with her father on her Instagram Story and captioned it:

"Happy Father's Day.. Make time for a hug today"

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, also shared an image of her father on Instagram. American doubles star Taylor Townsend shared a video of herself dancing with her father and captioned it:

"Happy Father's Day to my fav"

Marta Kostyuk, Ayan Broomfield, and Taylor Townsend's Instargam Stories | Instagram @ayan.broomfield; @tay_taytownsend; @martakostyuk

Ben Shelton, Coco Gauff, and Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian also shared heartfelt notes for their fathers on Father's Day

Ben Shelton with his father Bryan at the 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

On Father’s Day, tennis stars Ben Shelton and Coco Gauff took to social media to honor the important men in their lives with heartfelt tributes. Ben and his sister Emma shared a throwback photo on Instagram of their childhood, gathered around a cake with their father, Bryan Shelton.

Emma captioned it with a sweet message about how lucky they were to have him, while Ben added a simple heart emoji to express his love.

Gauff also took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate her father, Corey Gauff, posting a warm note that read:

"Happy Father’s Day dad, I love you."

Her mother, Candi, and brother, Codey, joined in with messages of their own.

Meanwhile, Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband, shared an image on Instagram dedicated to his father. In his post, he praised him as a father who could "do it all," proudly acknowledging his role as both dad and grandpa.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More