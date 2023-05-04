Maria Sharapova and "handsome date" fiance Alexander Gilkes enjoy their time in New York City

Maria Sharapova and her fiance Alexander Gilkes made a short trip to New York in honor of Gilkes' company Squared Circles' collaboration with Swiss Chef Daniel Humm.

Gilkes co-founded Squared Circles alongside Lukas Derksen and Osman Khan back in 2020. Squared Circles is a venture studio that seeks to build, accelerate and invest in sustainable businesses.

Sharapova and her fiance made a short 24-hour visit to the Big Apple to inaugurate the new partnership. The five-time Grand Slam champion chronicled their trip on social media.

The former World No. 1 enjoyed a tour of the wine cellar at Eleven Madison Park, a fine-dining restaurant owned by Daniel Humm. She also indulged in some "very special" dishes.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram stories

The 36-year-old relished in some coffee and croissants at her "very favorite" Bar Pisellino. She also paid a visit to the new flagship store for the American fashion brand Khaite.

She enjoyed her time with her "handsome date" Alexander Gilkes and celebrated his new partnership with Daniel Humm.

"First of many. Excited to see the evolution of this great and delicious partnership," she posted on her Instagram story.

Sharapova's Instagram stories

Sharapova also indulged in some shopping and facial treatments and showed off her outfits in mirror selfies.

"One amazing facial Thank you @facegym. The cheekbones are back," she wrote.

Sharapova's Instagram stories

Maria Sharapova enjoys birthday weekend with fiance Alexander Gilkes at "magical" luxury resort in Mexico

Sharapova turned 36 on April 19

Maria Sharapova celebrated her birthday weekend in style at the One&Only Mandarina luxury resort in Mexico with her fiance Alexander Gilkes. Sharapova turned 36 on April 19.

Located within the beautiful rainforests of Puerto Vallarta, the One&Only Mandarina is a luxury resort that celebrates the natural beauty of Mexico. Its white sand beaches and state-of-the-art spa facilities make it a very attractive holiday destination.

The former World No. 1 shared a glimpse of her time at the "magical" location on social media.

"A birthday weekend at this magical place. @oomandarina designed by architect @studiorickjoy," she captioned the post.

Gilkes also seemingly enjoyed his time in Mexico as he thanked the resort for the "most beautiful weekend."

"Thank you for the most beautiful weekend @oomandarina," he commented under Sharapova's post.

Maria Sharapova's 36th birthday held special significance as it marked the first time she was commemorating the occasion as a mother. Gilkes and Sharapova welcomed their son Theodore into the world on July 1, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes