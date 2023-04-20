Maria Sharapova was thrilled to celebrate her 36th birthday on Wednesday, which held a special significance as it marked the first time she was commemorating the occasion as a mother.

Sharapova announced her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. Then, on her 35th birthday in 2022, the pair shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their son Theodore into the world on July 1, 2022.

On April 19, Sharapova shared a sweet video of her son Theodore playing with her birthday present and delighted over celebrating her first birthday as a mother.

"My first birthday as a mama," Sharapova posted with heart emojis on her Instagram stories.

Sharapova also shared a few glimpses into her day with her son. She posted a clip of Theodore enjoying playing with her star-themed birthday decorations. The five-time Grand Slam champion honored the milestone with a yellow paint-covered handprint of her son's hand.

The tennis world flocked to wish the Russian on her 36th birthday as well, with fans recounting how much the former World No. 1 meant to them during her playing days and how much they missed watching her in action now.

Maria Sharapova dazzles at Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023

Maria Sharapova posing with her 2014 French Open trophy

Maria Sharapova dazzled at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, which was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles, California.

The Breakthrough Prizes are a set of international awards that honor scientific advancements in the fields of Mathematics, Fundamental Physics, and Life Sciences. Known as “the Oscars of Science," it is an annual event attended by scientists and celebrities from around the world.

The 2023 edition of the event was attended by Hollywood superstars including Gal Gadot, Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Christina Aguilera, Chris Pine, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis alongside Sharapova.

A frequent attendee of red carpet events around the world, Sharapova stunned in a dress from French designer Alexandre Vauthier's Spring Summer 2023 collection. The slinky black dress featured a plunging neckline and a statement belt. She paired the look with black tights and gold embellished high heels.

The 36-year-old shared pictures from her "incredible night" at the event on social media.

"Thank you for an incredible night @breakthrough Prize! A humbling evening celebrating the leading scientists and their extraordinary breakthroughs," she captioned the post on Instagram.

While at the event, Maria Sharapova enjoyed a fun moment with Wonder Woman franchise star Gal Gadot.

