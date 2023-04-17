Maria Sharapova turned heads in her stunning attire for the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony 2023. The former World No. 1 also shared a fun moment with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot while at the event.

The Breakthrough Prizes are a set of international awards that honor scientific advancements in the fields of Mathematics, Fundamental Physics, and Life Sciences. It is an annual event attended by scientists and celebrities from around the world.

On April 15, alongside Sharapova and Gadot, Hollywood stars like Robert Downey Jr., Brie Larson, Christina Aguilera, Chris Pine, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also attended the event.

No stranger to red carpet events, Sharapova stunned in a dress from French designer Alexandre Vauthier's Spring Summer 2023 collection. The black dress featured a plunging neckline and shimmering belt and was paired with black tights and high heels. The 35-year-old opted for a simple makeup look and sleek hairstyle.

The five-time Grand Slam champion made sure to credit her styling team for getting her ready for the red carpet.

Sharapova also shared a picture of herself enjoying her time with Gal Gadot at the event.

"Girls just want to have fun," she captioned her photo with Gal Gadot.

Paula Badosa says comparisons with Maria Sharapova put immense pressure on her

In an interview with Marca, Paula Badosa opened up about the pressure caused by frequent comparisons to a "legend" like Maria Sharapova.

"Getting upset not because they compared me to a legend who played tennis very well and was also very elegant, but it put a pressure on me that I was not used to and that I did not know how to manage," she said.

The Spaniard stated that she experienced pressure to meet the standards that were set for her, which hurt her mental and physical well-being.

"Everyone expected me to be top 10 at 18 and I wasn't ready physically, mentally, or tennisally for it," she added.

Badosa also emphasized the importance of surrounding herself with a supportive team that values her more as a person than as a tennis player.

"I have a team and an environment that also supports me a lot and that is more concerned about the Paula, person, than the Paula, tennis player. They make me see that if you improve every day and you are good with yourself, if there is talent, the results end up coming."

