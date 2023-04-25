Maria Sharapova celebrated her birthday weekend in style at the One&Only Mandarina luxury resort in Mexico. Sharapova turned 36 on April 19.

Situated in the beautiful rainforests of Puerto Vallarta, the One&Only Mandarina is a luxury resort celebrating the natural beauty of Mexico. The resort boasts exquisite villas that provide breathtaking vistas of the stunning coastal landscape of Riviera Nayarit. The resort's white sand beaches and amazing spa facilities make it a very attractive holiday destination.

Joined by her fiance Alexander Gilkes and a friend, Maria Sharapova made her way to the resort to ring in her 36th birthday. She shared a glimpse of her time at the "magical" location on social media.

"A birthday weekend at this magical place. @oomandarina designed by architect @studiorickjoy," she captioned the post.

Maria Sharapova's fiance Alexander Gilkes also enjoyed his time in Mexico as he thanked the resort for the "most beautiful weekend."

"Thank you for the most beautiful weekend @oomandarina," he commented under Sharapova's post.

On April 19, Gilkes shared a heartwarming birthday message for the former World No. 1.

"Happy Birthday my love. Here is to another spin around the fireball and many more adventures in the years to come," Gilkes wrote on his Instagram story.

Maria Sharapova delighted to celebrate her first birthday as a mother

Maria Sharapova's 36th birthday held a special significance as it marked the first time she was commemorating the occasion as a mother.

Sharapova announced her engagement to British businessman Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. Then, on her 35th birthday in 2022, the pair shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their son Theodore into the world on July 1, 2022.

On her birthday, the 36-year-old shared a sweet video of her son Theodore playing with her birthday present and delighted over celebrating her first birthday as a mother.

"My first birthday as a mama," Sharapova posted with heart emojis on her Instagram stories.

Maria Sharapova also shared a few glimpses into her day with her son. She posted a clip of Theodore enjoying playing with her star-themed birthday decorations. The five-time Grand Slam champion honored the milestone with a yellow paint-covered handprint of her son's hand.

The tennis world flocked to wish the Russian on her 36th birthday, with fans recounting how much the former World No. 1 meant to them during her playing days and how much they missed watching her in action.

