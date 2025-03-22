Maria Sharapova hilariously goes all out to grant a husband's request to his wife at USTA event

Maria Sharapova recently unveiled her hilarious side among fans as the Russian indulged in a live conversation with a guest's wife during an event organized by the USTA. During the show, she got hold of a man's phone while his wife was on a call, and Sharapova's candid conversation over the call had everyone in stitches.

The USTA recently honored Sharapova with a direct ticket to the Tennis Hall of Fame. The Russian marked an end to her tennis career in 2020 with five Majors under her belt. Sharapova was recently seen addressing a crowd of 1200 people in an event organized at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, California, USA.

Sharapova was recently seen unleashing her hilarious side as she lightheartedly grabbed the cell phone of the guest who was receiving a call from his wife.

Tennis player Alex Chan, who was also in attendance at the event, shared a video clip on his Instagram story, capturing Sharapova's hilarious exchange with the guest's wife, Kelly.

"Hi Kelly! This is Maria Sharapova and we're in front of 1200 people so just say hello," she said, leaving the audience in stitches.

As soon as Kelly responded, the Russian passed another sweet yet fun comment.

"Your dear husband said that you were calling so we had to answer and he says he loves you," Sharapova said.

Maria Sharapova at a USTA event - Via Instagram/@mariasharapova

Besides Sharapova, the Brian brothers are also to be honored with a ticket to the Tennis Hall of Fame. They currently stand to be the most successful duo in the ATP tour history with 16 Majors to their name.

Maria Sharapova applauds Mirra Andreeva's commendable achievement at Indian Wells

Mirra Andreeva at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova recently took a moment to congratulate Mirra Andreeva on her commendable win over Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells. The Russian not only applauded Andreeva's rapidly growing potential but also mentioned how the victory was well deserved by the 17-year-old.

"Mirra 💕 Many congratulations!! So poised. So well deserved. 🏆" she wrote on X.

Along with the wishes, she also shared a clip from Andreeva's final showdown against Aryna Sabalenka. This added more to the 17-year-old's celebration. Sharapova has been siding with Andreeva for a long time. Back in 2024, the former pro had shown firm confidence in her potential.

"I think [Andreeva] has a strong attitude. She has the game to back it up, and genuinely I just like her approach and her sensibility in the game. I think she has a bright future ahead of her," the former pro was quoted as saying by tennis.com.

Away from tennis, Sharapova remains a major highlight for the fans as well as players. With a total of 36 tour-level titles including five Major wins, the WTA star remains an influential figure for young athletes.

