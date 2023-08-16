"Girls today could never" - Tennis fans recall Maria Sharapova's iconic 'check her blood pressure' jibe against Ana Ivanovic

Tennis fans recalled one of the most iconic moments in the recent history of the sport when Maria Sharapova mocked Ana Ivanovic's medical timeout at the 2014 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Sharapova and Ivanovic were having quite a battle in Cincinnati in 2014, with the Serb eventually winning in three sets, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

After Sharapova came back from 2-5 down in the second set, drama ensued. Ivanovic called for a medical timeout due to nausea in the middle of the second game of the third set.

Ivanovic, after being evaluated by the physio and doctor, was asked to lie down on the court to get her blood pressure taken and to receive pills.

In the eighth game of the third set, Ivanovic managed to break Sharapova back and equal the score at 4-all. The Russian, who lost her serve after a double fault, iconically turned to the umpire, tapped her arm with her racquet, and sarcastically said:

"Check her blood pressure."

Tennis fans fondly look at the exchange that happened exactly nine years ago, with many reminiscing about the old days.

"Girls today could never. Drama, amazing points, oh my goodness..." one fan wrote of the match on Twitter.

"A classic! this match had everything. I don't think I've ever been happier as an Ana stan tbh," another fan added.

One fan, meanwhile, couldn't believe that nine years had passed since the iconic match.

"The fact that this was 9 years ago feels illegal," one fan stated on Twitter.

Here are some more reactions:

Maria Sharapova appearance in Toronto 'shocked' Carlos Alcaraz

Maria Sharapova at the 2021 US Open

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was 'shocked' to meet WTA legend Maria Sharapova while competing at the 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto.

The five-time Grand Slam champion attended the Unmatched Gender Equity in Sports Conference in Ontario while Alcaraz was competing at the Masters 1000 event at the beginning of August.

The two bumped into each other, much to the delight of the young Spaniard as he revealed that he was quite surprised to see the Russian.

"I have seen many of her matches, she was a fantastic tennis player, one of the best in the world. And I was shocked because I didn’t expect her to be here in Toronto," Alcaraz said of the encounter.

The reigning Wimbledon champion went on to explain what was going through his head when he first saw Maria Sharapova.

"And she was the first to get on the elevator and I was like, 'Is it Maria or not?' It's been great meeting her and knowing that she's doing great right now. I was able to talk to her a bit and it was very nice," Alcaraz added.