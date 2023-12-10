Maria Sharapova recently cited Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton's example when discussing the significant mental demands placed on athletes.

An avid Formula One fan, Sharapova has graced several races with her presence this year. The five-time Grand Slam champion was also present at the last Grand Prix of the season in Abu Dhabi, where she shared a warm embrace with Hamilton before the race commenced.

During a recent appearance on the 'Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard' podcast, she ranked tennis and golf as the most mentally demanding sports due to their relentless year-round schedules.

"I think you may have more opportunity because both golf and tennis, the schedules are so long. And this idea of constantly having to show up and having a responsibility and an average amount is probably like 19 to 20 tournaments a year," Maria Sharapova said (from 42:50).

The Russian pointed out that tennis players maintain a packed schedule, filled with training, events, interviews, press conferences, and sponsor responsibilities, even when not actively competing in tournaments.

"And when you're not playing a tournament, you're training. So the pressure of constantly having to perform at a high level and everything that comes with just being an athlete at an event, the sponsor responsibilities, the interviews, the press, you have a schedule of things," she added.

The 36-year-old then recounted her experience of observing Lewis Hamilton tend to these obligations during her time at the Miami Grand Prix. She raised concerns about athletes being expected to perform at their best despite feeling "drained" by such responsibilities.

"At Formula One. I mean, what Lewis [Hamilton] is doing ahead of a race. I actually was in Miami and I saw some of his sponsor responsibilities and I just couldn't believe the amount of events and interviews. And then how do you wake up and want to do your job? Beat someone when so much of your energy is drained?," Maria Sharapova said.

"I think it just shows you when there is that individual and that star that wins over and over, how special it is because of everything else that they've also had to be responsible for," she added.

A brief look at Maria Sharapova's five Grand Slam titles

Maria Sharapova won the 2014 French Open

Maria Sharapova retired from professional tennis with five Major titles to her name, having made history as the only Russian among 10 women to achieve the career Grand Slam.

The Russian won her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships. The then-17-year-old defeated two-time defending champion Serena Williams in the final in straight sets.

Her second Major title was won at the 2006 US Open, where she triumphed over Justine Henin in the summit clash. Subsequently, Sharapova defeated Ana Ivanovic in the 2008 Australian Open final to claim her third Grand Slam title.

After a four-year drought, the Russian clinched the 2012 French Open title, emerging victorious over Sara Errani in the final in straight sets. Maria Sharapova won her fifth and final Grand Slam title at the 2014 French Open by narrowly edging out Simona Halep in three sets.