Maria Sharapova is amongst the most successful and globally recognized tennis stars. She is one of only 10 tennis players, and the only Russian, to complete a career Grand Slam, i.e., win all four Grand Slam singles titles.

Ahead of the 2023 French Open women's final, Sharapova took to social media to look back and celebrate her own success at Roland Garros. The Russian won the title in Paris twice, in 2012 (d. Sara Errani, 6-3, 6-2) and 2014 (d. Simona Halep, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-4).

In an Instagram Story, Sharapova posted a picture of herself hoisting the Suzanne Lenglen Cup after winning the 2012 French Open.

"This memory, Roland Garros, Championship Saturday," Sharapova captioned the picture.

Maria Sharapova at the 2012 French Open

The Russian, who retired from the sport in 2020, won five Grand Slams in her career — the 2004 Wimbledon Championships (d. Serena Williams, 6-1, 6-4), the 2006 US Open (d. Justin Henin, 6-4, 6-4), the 2008 Australian Open (d. Ana Ivanovic, 7-5, 6-3) and the two French Open titles mentioned above.

She also won the silver medal in women's singles at the 2012 London Olympics (l. Serena Williams, 6-0, 6-1). Sharapova held the World No. 1 ranking for 21 weeks and is the fourth highest prize money earner in women's tennis in the Open Era, earning $38.7 million.

The 36-year-old played her last tournament at the 2020 Australian Open, losing in the first round to Donna Vekic, 6-3, 6-4.

Maria Sharapova sees no woman on the WTA tour who can be her 'heir'

Maria Sharapova pictured at the 2020 Kooyong Classic

Since her retirement in 2020, tennis pundits and fans have compared many players to Maria Sharapova. However, the Russian doesn't think that any current players on the WTA tour can be considered her heir.

While she concedes that many women have exceptional skills and playing styles, Sharapova believes that an athlete's success depends on their ability to strike a balance between time on the court and off of it.

“At the moment I don't see my heir on the horizon. There are excellent players with different styles. The formula for success is not easy to achieve, you need a perfect balance between the game, commitments with sponsors and free time,” Sharapova told Gazzetta dello Sport

Some players agree with Sharapova's assessment, including her compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The 31-year-old recently said there will never be another player like Sharapova in women's tennis. Pavlyuchenkova showered praises on Sharapova's fighting spirit and character, which she believes no player can replicate.

“Maria Sharapova, she's Maria Sharapova. For me it's just like in tennis or every sport, there are some special athletes who you have, and they will never be replaced or copied or, you know. So she's one of them for me for sure. I think for me I always admired. I was impressed by her fighting spirit and character,” Pavlyuchenkova said recenty.

