Maria Sharapova oozes class in chic white dress at red carpet event in Los Angeles

Maria Sharapova once again showcased her panache for fashion as she donned a stylish white dress while attending the Breakthrough Prize Foundation Awards night in Los Angeles. The former world No. 1 is widely considered the most stylish player of her generation.

Sharapova has always been a trendsetter on and off the court, and many of her iconic outfits have inspired generations of tennis players who have come after her. In fact, some of her outfits have even been recreated recently as Destanee Aiava wore a yellow Nike dress at the 2025 Australian Open, similar to one that the Russian had worn during her French Open campaign in 2011.

Sharapova turned heads at the Breakthrough Prize Foundation Awards night in Los Angeles by wearing a chic white dress. She paired it with a set of golden statement earrings to complete the look. The five-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram to share a series of pictures detailing her look and captioned it:

“Such a special evening celebrating the phenomenal contributions and breakthroughs in science. A room filled with so much talent and extraordinary brains. So much hard work is poured into this evening and we were honored to be a part of it. Thank you @breakthrough 🫶🧬”

Sharapova became an entrepreneur after her retirement from the sport and has invested in numerous firms. She is engaged to businessman Alexander Gilkes, and the couple had a baby son named Theodore in 2022.

When Maria Sharapova stole the limelight with a gray jumpsuit in New York City

Maria Sharapova has always been a fashion icon. Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova was in New York City to attend a business seminar, and the tennis legend stole the limelight with a classy gray jumpsuit. She spoke at the Uplift by BetterUp summit and shared updates on her outfit.

Sharapova was in conversation with New York Times bestseller author Adam Grant and captioned the post:

“Just two introverts about to hit the stage 🎤🙃”

Maria Sharapova regularly shares updates of her outfits as well as her workout routine on social media. The WTA legend takes time out, even when she is traveling, to focus on her fitness goals.

Sharapova recently shared her workout regimen on her Instagram stories and has continued to remain an inspiration for tennis players across the globe. Moreover, she also gives a glimpse into her personal life with her son, Theodore, on social media.

