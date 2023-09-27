Maria Sharapova receives her first pickleball lesson from John McEnroe ahead of Pickleball Slam 2 showdown against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Maria Sharapova has begun her preparations for Pickleball Slam 2 under John McEnroe's tutelage as the pair gear up to take on Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

The inaugural Pickleball Slam was held in April this year, and it proved to be a resounding success. The event saw Agassi teaming up with Andy Roddick to beat McEnroe and Michael Chang, securing the $1 million prize money.

Agassi and McEnroe are set to return for the second edition of the Pickleball Slam. They will be joined by fellow tennis legends Steffi Graf and Maria Sharapova. McEnroe and Sharapova will join forces against Agassi and Graf for a $1 million purse.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam will take place on Feb. 4, 2024, at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. With five months left until the highly anticipated showdown, Sharapova has begun her preparations for the event. She recently participated in her first pickleball lesson with McEnroe.

The five-time Grand Slam champion shared a glimpse of her training session on social media, posting clips of herself learning from McEnroe and receiving advice on shot selection.

"My first pickleball lesson," she posted on her Instagram story.

The 36-year-old was quick to gain an understanding of the sport, adeptly mastering the shots as well as the rules.

Sharapova's Instagram stories

"I am getting a little competitive" - Maria Sharapova on joining John McEnroe, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi in Pickleball Slam 2

In a recent promotional video for Pickleball Slam 2, Maria Sharapova discussed her participation in the tournament alongside John McEnroe, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

"I'm playing pickleball, and not just any pickleball. I am playing with John McEnroe against Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi on February 4 in Miami at the Hardrock," she said.

The five-time Grand Slam champion opened up about her growing competitive drive at the prospect of the challenge.

However, she also admitted to feeling some nervousness and anxiety as she struggled to recall her and McEnroe's team name.

It's the Pickleball Slam 2, and dare I say I am getting a little competitive, and slightly nervious and anxious. But don't mind me, I can't wait to see you there. Tune in, watch us, support us. Let's go team... what's our name?" she added.

The clip then cut to John McEnroe, who disclosed that their team would be known as 'Team Mac.'

"Team Mac. The Mac attack is back for Pickleball Slam 2," the seven-time Grand Slam champion said.