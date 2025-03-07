Maria Sharapova reveals her least favorite Grand Slam look 

Maria Sharapova has given the tennis world some of its most memorable looks. Be it her Wimbledon whites or the Swarovski crystal-studded New York dress that she wore at the 2017 US Open, the Russian knew how to make a statement with her outfits.

That said, not all of her looks were an instant hit with the tennis fans. And if her own words are anything to go by, Sharapova, too, had her favorite looks and others that she did not care for all that much.

The former World No. 1 was, during one of her recent social media interactions, asked to pick out her least favorite Grand Slam looks. Responding to the query, Sharapova shared a picture from the 2010 Australian Open, singling it out as one of her least favorites.

Getting into the details, Sharapova wrote that she felt that the outfit had too many things going on. The fact that she exited the Australian Open in the opening round that year, she said, did not help the cause.

Maria Sharapova's response to the fan's query on her story - Source: via @mariasharapova on Instagram

"In hindsight, there was too much going on with this one. And I lost. Double Whammy," Maria Sharapova wrote on her Instagram story.

Notably, 2010 was not the most memorable year for Sharapova on the Grand Slam stage as she failed to progress past the fourth round at all four tournaments.

Her Australian Open performance was particularly disappointing as she lost in the opening round to countrywoman Maria Kirilenko. She was playing at Melbourne for the first time since having lifted the crown in 2008 and having missed the edition in 2009. The poor run ended soon after Sharapova found herself in the Australian Open final just a couple of years later in 2012.

Maria Sharapova's best Grand Slam results

Maria Sharapova with the 2014 French Open trophy. (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova lifted her first Grand Slam title at the 2007 Wimbledon Championships. While she made another final at the All England Club in 2011, the win in 2007 remains her only triumph at the venue.

The Russian lifted two Grand Slam titles on hardcourts, winning the 2008 Australian Open and the 2006 US Open. She has three additional finals Down Under to show for: in 2007, 2012, and 2015.

Sharapova’s most successful Grand Slam, unexpectedly, is the French Open. The Russian completed her Career Slam by lifting the French Open trophy in 2012 before returning to win again in 2014 — making it the only Slam that she has won more than once.

