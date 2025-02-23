Maria Sharapova shares progress update on her return to boxing after 3-year break

Maria Sharapova updated her fans on her boxing journey on social media. The former World No. 1 took up the sport as a hobby in 2017 but stopped practicing three years ago.

Sharapova enjoyed a top-flight career on the WTA Tour for nearly two decades, picking up five Major titles and completing the elusive career Grand Slam. The Russian retired from pro tennis following her exit at the 2020 Australian Open after a prolonged battle with injuries.

The 37-year-old took to her Instagram earlier this month to document her boxing comeback. The five-time Major winner had included the sport in her routine following her doping ban in 2016. On Saturday (February 22), she shared her progress with her followers, hilariously claiming that she would get 'into her head' to prepare herself before sparring with her trainer.

"In my head before each round," Maria Sharapova wrote on her Instagram stories on Saturday.

Sharapova has also offered updates on her boxing training previously.

"Starting the week strong. (Boxing Emoji Missing)," she wrote on her X handle in 2016.

In her most recent update, the Russian claimed that she had taken up the hobby again not to gain strength but to improve her endurance.

"Slowly getting back into boxing after 3 years. Not doing it for power anymore but incredible for cardio. 3-4 mins rounds. I still pivot my back leg like I'm hitting a forehead," she wrote on her Instagram stories earlier in February.

Maria Sharapova is leading a happy life since tennis retirement

Since hanging up her racket five years ago, Maria Sharapova has focused on her family and business ventures. The former WTA star married British entrepreneur Alexander Gilkes the same year she retired, after two years of dating. The couple welcomed their son, Theodore, in 2022, following which she took a break from boxing.

Sharapova also heads her candy brand Sugarpova, which she founded in 2012. The $180-million-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) star has displayed impressive business acumen lately outside of spearheading her own company. She was recognized as a keynote speaker by AAE Speakers Bureau this year.

In August 2023, the five-time Major winner was invited to the "UNMATCHED: Gender Equity in Sports Conference" to speak about gender equality in sports and business. She took this opportunity to visit the National Bank Open in Toronto, where she ran into then-World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

