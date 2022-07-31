Maria Sharapova shows off matching shoes with her newborn

Former world No. 1 Maria Sharapova recently revealed that she has given birth to a baby boy with her fiance, Alexander Gilkes. Together, they named their first-born son Theodore.

The former Russian tennis pro received congratulations from all around the world, but Nike went one step further and sent her a bunch of gifts. The gift contains a sweet pair of family-friendly matching sneakers.

Sharapova wasted no time in thanking the company for the adorable present and sharing the tale on her Instagram. She posted a photo of the two matching lovely sneakers and wrote in the story's caption:

"Thank you Nike fam."

Maria Sharapova and Nike go a long way back. The five-time Grand Slam champion signed her first deal with the renowned brand when she was just 11-year-old.

The Russian announced the birth of Theodore on Instagram, along with her 42-year-old fiancé Alexander Gilkes, who is a businessman. Sharapova posted a cute snapshot of the trio as a family.

"Theodore VII.I.MMXXII. The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," she captioned her post.

Maria Sharapova shares her fitness struggles after giving birth

The Russian Former World No. 1 at her Grand Slam - the 2020 Australian Open

Maria Sharapova acknowledged that after giving birth to her first child last month, she is finding it difficult to get back in shape. The 35-year-old former tennis pro posted a video of herself exercising.

The tennis legend updated her fans on Instagram while wearing black workout attire and demonstrating various stretching and training routines to try and make herself more mobile.

"Today marks four weeks since giving birth and two weeks since I started moving my body again,” Sharapova wrote. "I don’t think my body has ever felt as weak as it did the day after I gave birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way. Trying not to push it but I’ll let you know how that goes."

Sharapova announced her retirement in 2020. During her illustrious career, she won 35 singles titles, including five Grand Slam singles titles (two at Roland Garros and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open).

She won a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012 (lost to Serena Williams in straight-sets) and became the World No. 1 in 2005.

