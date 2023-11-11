Maria Sharapova stuns in white blazer while attending the opening of designer Gabriela Hearst's fashion store in Beverly Hills

Maria Sharapova dazzled in a stunning formal ensemble during the inauguration of famous accessories designer Gabriela Hearst's new fashion store in Beverly Hills, USA.

Sharapova, a five-time Major winner, retired in 2020 due to a chronic shoulder injury. The Russian has since been focussing on her various business ventures around the world.

Two months ago, Maria Sharapova attended the annual luncheon of the Museum at FIT's 2023 couture council, where American designer Gabriela Hearst was honored for her contribution to fashion.

Hence, it came as no surprise that Sharapova was also present at the grand opening of Hearst's first flagship store. The event was also attended by several other stars, like Oscar winner Laura Dern and singer St. Vincent.

Sharapova, in particular, looked really classy as she paired an off-white blazer with jade blue trousers and black shoes. She also had one of Hearst's signature handbags in her right hand.

Maria Sharapova has made a habit of turning heads with her public appearances

Maria Sharapova has been spotted in various public appearances this year. In August, Sharapova was invited to speak at the inaugural Unmatched Gender Equity in Sports Conference at Paramount EventSpace in Canada. During the event, she once again captivated hearts, sporting a brown checkered pantsuit.

The Russian also took some time out of her busy schedule to visit the 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto, where she was papped with 20-year-old star Carlos Alcaraz.

Earlier this year, Sharapova was also spotted in an outing to the famous Academy Museum and David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles, USA. She donned a dark brown jumpsuit and also shared a few pictures of the museum's architecture on her social media.

Sharapova has found the perfect balance between work and personal life since her retirement from professional tennis. She is engaged to British business mogul Alexander Gilkes and gave birth to a baby boy named Theodore last year.

The former World No. 1 will be returning to the tennis court next year for the 2024 Pickleball Slam, where she will partner John McEnroe to take on the duo of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in South Florida.