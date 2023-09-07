Maria Sharapova dazzled in a sublime yellow ensemble during her recent visit to The Museum at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York, going by the numerous pictures that surfaced on social media recently.

Five-time Major winner Sharapova retired in 2020 due to a chronic shoulder injury. The Russian has since been leading a very busy life, becoming a regular face at business conferences around the world. She is not a workaholic, though, and likes spending her leisure time visiting museums.

On Wednesday (September 6), the former World No. 1 was seen attending the annual luncheon of the Museum at FIT's 2023 couture council. The event was a precursor to famous accessories designer Gabriela Hearst being honored with the 2023 Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion.

Sharapova, who happens to be a fashionista herself, rubbed shoulders with many pre-eminent figures of the industry, like Hearst, Dr. Joyce F. Brown and Daniel Humm. The pictures from the 2023 Couture Council Luncheon were subsequently posted by fans on social media.

The Russian looked absolutely stunning as she donned a vibrant yellow suit, which seemed to complement her 6'2" frame. The 36-year-old was also carrying a leopard-print purse in the photos. She was also papped whilst taking a stroll in New York City in the same outfit.

Maria Sharapova poses with Gabriela Hearst

Maria Sharapova at the 2023 Couture Council Luncheon (via Bennett Raglin/Getty)

Maria Sharapova poses with Gabriela Hearst (via Bennett Raglin/Getty)

Maria Sharapova spotted in New York City (via: Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Maria Sharapova has made a habit of turning heads with her public appearances

The five-time Major winner has been spotted in sporadic public appearances this year. In August, Sharapova was invited to speak at the inaugural Unmatched Gender Equity in Sports Conference at Paramount EventSpace. During the event, she once again captivated hearts, sporting a brown checkered pantsuit.

The Russian also took some time out of her busy schedule to visit the 2023 Canadian Open, where she ran into the men's World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Earlier this year, Sharapova also made an excursion to the famed Academy Museum and David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles. She was sporting a dark brown jumpsuit back then, and also shared a few pictures of the museum's architecture.

Sharapova has managed to find the perfect balance between work and personal life ever since retiring from professional tennis. She is engaged to British business mogul Alexander Gilkes and gave birth to a baby boy named Theodore last year.