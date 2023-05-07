Maria Sharapova and her fiance, Alexander Gilkes, recently embarked on a tour of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. The five-time Grand Slam champion and her partner enjoyed the thrilling practice races and soaked up the vibrant atmosphere.

The 2023 Miami Grand Prix is an F1 motor race scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 7, at the Miami International Autodrome. The event is the fifth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship.

Sharapova attended the F1 Accelerate Summit as a speaker on Thursday, May 4, which was held at the esteemed Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida. This summit served as a precursor to the highly anticipated Grand Prix.

On Saturday, May 6, the five-time Grand Slam champion, accompanied by Alexander Gilkes, visited the Hard Rock Stadium for a tour and get a behind-the-scenes look at the stadium prior to the start of the F1 races. She took to social media to share several pictures from the day.

"Practice day @f1 Miami," Sharapova captioned one of her Instagram stories.

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story

Sharapova shared a video showcasing the vibrant atmosphere outside the stadium, where people gathered to enjoy food, listen to the Mariachi band, and engage in other activities. She also shared a photo of herself standing in front of Lewis Hamilton's garage.

Sharapova's Instagram story

Maria Sharapova shared a video of Alexander Gilkes thoroughly enjoying the practice races. She also posted a picture showcasing the teams changing their tires at their respective pit stops.

Screengrab of Sharapova's Instagram stories

Maria Sharapova to attended the F1 Accelerate Summit in Miami as a guest speaker

Maria Sharapova at the 2014 BNP Paribas WTA Finals

The F1 Accelerate Summit was a remarkable collaboration between Custom Events from WSJ, the commercial unit of Dow Jones, and The Wall Street Journal. This exclusive summit brought together trailblazers from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and business.

The event boasted an impressive lineup of speakers, including Maria Sharapova, the seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, and the managing director of the F1 Academy, Susie Wolff.

Sharapova participated in a panel discussion on the positive changes made by women in the sports industry.

The F1 Accelerate Summit came forward as an effort to further expand the sport's push in the United States. F1's presence in the US is expanding rapidly, with three races being held in the country this year.

