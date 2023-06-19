Marion Bartoli's husband celebrates 10 years since his wife's shocking Wimbledon victory

Marion Bartoli's husband, Yahya Boumediene, recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his wife's success at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships.

Bartoli entered Wimbledon 2013 as the 15th seed and went on to win the tournament without dropping a single set. Bartoli's best Grand Slam performances came in the grasscourt Slam; she reached the final in 2007 but lost to Venus Williams and was eliminated from the quarterfinals in 2011.

Belgian-Moroccan professional footballer Yahya Boumediene posted an image of Bartoli lifting the Wimbledon trophy on social media.

"A French queen. English grass. Italian style," the poster that Boumediene posted read.

Bartoli started her campaign at the 2013 Wimbledon Championships by defeating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-5, in the first round. She then dispatched Christina McHale 7-5, 6-4, in the second, and Camila Giorgi 6-4, 7-5, in the third round.

In the fourth round, the Frenchwoman defeated Karin Knapp 6-2, 6-3, and in the quarterfinals, she bested the then up-and-coming Sloane Stephens 6-4, 7-5. Bartoli beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals, and Sabine Lisicki 6-1, 6-4, in the tournament's final.

Wimbledon 2013 was Bartoli's last appearance at a Grand Slam event. After a 13-year spell on the WTA tour, she retired in August 2013.

Marion Bartoli: Tennis really saved me

In an interview with the Telegraph, Marion Bartoli opened up about her eating disorder and how tennis saved her life. Bartoli retired after her Wimbledon triumph due to chronic shoulder pain and struggled with anorexia for a long time.

Bartoli denied her eating disorder for years and struggled to talk about the damage caused by her former abusive partner, with the turning point of her life coming in 2016.

Wimbledon's medical staff banned her from playing the Wimbledon legends tournament in 2016 as they were worried that they may suffer heart failure. The incident led to her seek help and she even tried to make a comeback to the tour. Bartoli said in the interview:

"Tennis really saved me. Just being on the court, somewhere I was comfortable, surrounded by people wanting the best for me, helped me to rebuild myself psychologically," Bartoli told the Telegraph.

"People say, 'You tried (to come back) and failed', but it was not a fail at all. The goal was not to get me back on the court to play professionally, the goal was to get me back to live again," she added.

Bartoli also said that the memory of her remarkable triumph at Wimbledon 2013 is still engraved in her soul.

"I remember every second, every rain delay, almost every point I played. I really felt during those two weeks I could fly, like I could conquer the world," Bartoli explained.

