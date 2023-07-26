Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova being referred to as the "worst athlete" ever to win a Major has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.
Sharapova's agent Max Eisenbud recently shed light on his working relationship with the Russian, dating back to when she was 11 years old. He recalled being impressed by her skills and drive to succeed from such a young age.
Eisenbud jokingly remarked that the former World No. 1 might be the "worst athlete" ever to win a Major title, but was aided by her sheer willpower and determination to flourish on the tour.
"I mean I tell people all the time she's probably the worst athlete that, and I'll tell her if she was here (laughing), the worst athlete to ever win a Grand Slam. She can't throw, she can't pass, she has no touch but she willed her way," Eisenbud said on 'The Tennis Podcast.'
A fan argued that labeling Maria Sharapova the worst athlete to win a Major served as the "erasure" of 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli and three-time Grand Slam champion Lindsay Davenport, who were more deserving of the title.
"Bartoli and Davenport erasure, I won't stand for it," the fan commented.
"This is a dirty lie when you have Davenport right there. She was a dinosaur with laser guided groundies... couldn't move past a waddle, 3 majors, world number 1," the fan commented further.
A user seemingly concurred with Eisenbud's assessment, questioning why the 6'2" tall Sharapova wasn't "servebotting" on a regular basis.
"No because why wasn't masha's 1.88m ass servebotting more consistently," a user posted.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
"Everything I have in my career is because of Maria Sharapova" - Agent Max Eisenbud
Renowned as one of the most marketable tennis players, Maria Sharapova's endorsement earnings far outweigh her career prize money winnings. Under Max Eisenbud's management, the five-time Grand Slam champion topped Forbes magazine's list of highest-paid female athletes every year between 2006 and. 2016.
Eisenbud opened up about how the trajectory of his career changed overnight after Sharapova defeated Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final to claim her maiden Grand Slam title.
He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with the Russian and credited their "unbelievable bond" for their enduring partnership, spanning 23 years. Eisenbud said that he owed all of his career success to the five-time Grand Slam champion.
"I was lucky enough to work with her since she was 11 years old, right time, right place. Built an unbelievable bond with her. I still manage her to this day, 23 years. And everything I have in my career is because of her. That win opened up many doors and opportunities for me and just was really lucky," he added.
Despite retiring in 2020, Maria Sharapova still boasts of an impressive endorsement portfolio, featuring lucrative sponsorship deals with Tag Heuer, Nike, Evian, Porsche, and Supergood, among others.