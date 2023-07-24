"Everything I have in my career is because of Maria Sharapova" - Agent Max Eisenbud

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova's agent, Max Eisenbud, recently discussed the tennis legend's impact on his career and life.

Sharapova and Eisenbud had a longstanding and successful professional relationship. Eisenbud played a crucial role in guiding her career as her agent for many years, negotiating endorsement deals, managing her schedule, and handling various aspects of her off-court endeavors.

The vice president of IMG helped the Russian become one of the highest-earning female athletes globally due to her successful brand partnerships. Under his management, the five-time Grand Slam champion became a prominent figure in the world of sports and beyond.

Max Eisenbud recently appeared on The Tennis Podcast, where he reflected on how his life changed after Maria Sharapova defeated two-time defending champion Serena Williams to win the 2004 Wimbledon Championships.

"You know, I tell people all the time that July 2nd or 3rd, I was some kinda idiot, literally a young agent at IMG. Then on July 4th when she won Wimbledon, you know I was trusted into this unbelievable career and life and her life changed, my life changed. So, that was a very special moment that nobody can, no one can ever prepare for," he said.

He then said that he is "lucky" to have worked with Maria Sharapova, managing her endeavors since she was 11 years old and continuing to this day, adding that everything he has in his career is because of the Russian ace.

"I was lucky enough to work with her since she was 11 years old, right time, right place. Built an unbelievable bond with her. I still manage her to this day, 23 years. And everything I have in my career is because of her. That win opened up many doors and opportunities for me and just was really lucky," Eisenbud said.

Looking back at Maria Sharapova's career

Maria Sharapova pictured at the Wimbledon Championships 2004.

Maria Sharapova was a force to be reckoned with for more than a decade in women's tennis.

She began playing competitive tennis at the age of 14 and was ranked the world's No. 1 singles player five different times. On top of that, she is also the only Russian player to have ever achieved a Career Grand Slam.

Sharapova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Wimbledon Championships in 2004. She beat defending champion Serena Williams in straight sets (6-1, 6-4) to break into the top 10 for the first time.

With her victory at the 2012 French Open, Maria Sharapova became the 10th woman to complete a Career Grand Slam. She was also the first Russian woman to reach the top spot in the world rankings on August 22, 2005.

The 35-year-old is also an Olympic medalist, having won silver in the women's singles at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

35 singles titles, including five Grand Slam titles (two at Roland Garros and one each at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open), are the most significant achievements of Sharapova's illustrious career.

The Russian announced her retirement from the sport in 2020 as she was beset by a series of injuries.